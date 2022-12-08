Rams vs. Raiders: 3rd Quarter Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams trail the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 13-3 after the second quarter.

The Raiders had the ball on offense for their third time today, and scored to make it three scores in as many drives. Vegas led 13-3.

Baker Mayfield and the Rams offense took the field again and hoped to keep their team in this game. Baker would pass to Ben Skowronek on third and 13 and LA suddenly had a real chance to score, but Cam Akers fumbled the ball away, and Vegas had the ball again.

Sean McVay looked beyond frustrated on the sideline.

The Raiders drove down the field once again. Davante Adams beat Jalen Ramsey for a big completion, again. The Rams looked in real trouble and LA’s defense looked exposed. Then Ernest Jones picked off Derek Carr and gave the Rams some life!

The Rams had about 50 seconds and a chance to score, they wouldn’t, and the score stayed 13-3.

We go to halftime and the Rams should receive the next kickoff.

