Rams vs Raiders: 2nd Quarter Game thread

The Los Angeles Rams trail the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 10-3 after the first quarter.

Quarter one started with the Raiders receiving the opening kickoff. Las Vegas’s first offensive drive featured an impressive one handed catch by Davante Adams, as he beat out Jalen Ramsey on the play, and put his team in scoring position. Josh Jacobs would cap off the drive with a rushing score. The Rams were down 7-0 with about 9 minutes to go in quarter one.

LA would get the ball, and for the first time all season, their starting offensive line would be the same personnel as their last game. Regardless of that, the Rams opening drive went three and out.

The Raiders were on offense again and seemed to continue to dice up the Rams, but this time LA’s, defense held them to a field goal. Rams trailed 10-0.

With about 2 minutes left in quarter one, the Rams offense had the ball again, and Baker Mayfield came out to show LA what he can do. Mayfield’s first play as a Ram would be a completion to Van Jefferson for a first down! The Rams would end up kicking a field goal.

The score is 10-3 and we are going to the second quarter.

