Rams-Raiders, Thursday Night Football: It’s Baker Mayfield week in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams need a spark. Sean McVay is hoping that catalyst will come in the form of a quarterback who is on his third time in the last six months.

Though it is unclear to anyone how much better Baker Mayfield could be for the Rams than John Wolford or Bryce Perkins, the addition of the former number one overall pick as an option gives fans something to watch over the last five games of the season. Rams fans just need something to pique their interest and that’s not Wolford.

The Las Vegas Raiders needed a spark this season after a 2-7 start and now they face Los Angeles on a three-game winning streak. With Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs elevating Derek Carr at a time when Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow are on injured reserve, the Raiders are not the basement dwellers anymore.

Everything that happens before and after the Rams face the Raiders on Thursday Night Football can be found right here.