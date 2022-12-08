Rams-Raiders final score: Baker Mayfield brings pure magic, L.A. wins thriller

The defending champion Los Angeles Rams hosted the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football tonight, as L.A. looked to put an end to their losing streak while Vegas attempted to extend their winning streak. The Raiders are looking to run the table in order to give themselves a shot at the postseason, while the Rams are just playing for pride at this point of a disappointing season.

Tonight, the Rams finally broke their losing streak.

Final score: Rams 17, Raiders 16

The Rams would start the game off on defense, and the Raiders would waste no time attacking Jalen Ramsey with the best in the game right now in Davante Adams. Adams would have the first big play of the night with a ridiculous one-handed catch for about 30 yards to get the Raiders offense going early. Vegas would turn that into the first score of the game, as Josh Jacobs would score a touchdown to give the Raiders the early 7-0 lead.

John Wolford would get the start despite a neck injury as well as the team scooping up Baker Mayfield, and the offense would get off to a tough start, going three-and-out in their first series without a single pass attempt.

The Raiders would then grab a few more first downs on their next possession before the Rams defense would finally get a stop, forcing Las Vegas to settle for a 52-yard field goal to increase their lead to 10-0 with 2:22 left in the opening frame.

On the Rams next series, Baker Mayfield would make his L.A. debut and takeover for the rest of the game. Mayfield would connect on his first pass attempt on his first play with the team on a 21-yard completion to Van Jefferson. The offense would proceed to make some more progress downfield before stalling out, settling for a 55-yard Matt Gay field goal to make the score 10-3 Raiders lead to end the first quarter.

The Vegas offense would get the ball back and move down the field with relative ease, however the Rams defense would hold strong, keeping the Raiders out of the endzone and forcing them to settle for another field goal. Carlson’s second field goal would make the score 13-3 Raiders lead with 9:40 left in the first half.

The Baker Mayfield led Rams offense would move the ball nicely on their next series, as Mayfield made a big-time throw on third and 13 to keep the drive alive. However, Cam Akers would cough the ball up on the very next play, turning the ball over in Vegas territory to kill a promising drive.

Las Vegas would march down into the redzone once again, however, the Rams would get a turnover of their own, as Ernest Jones picked off Derek Carr in the endzone to keep the score 13-3 Raiders lead headed into the locker room.

Both teams would start the second half by exchanging two punts each, as both defenses made some solid adjustments to open up the third quarter.

L.A. would get something going late in the third on a big pass interference on a bomb from Baker Mayfield intended for Tutu Atwell, but a bone-headed penalty by Coleman Shelton would force the Rams to attempt a 61-yard field goal which was no good, keeping the score 13-3 Raiders lead.

Following a scoreless for both sides third quarter, the Raiders would find some success offensively to put themselves within striking distance once again. The L.A. defense would hold, forcing yet another Raiders field goal. The Raiders would increase their lead to 16-3 with 12:20 left in the game.

The Rams would respond with a huge drive to keep themselves in the game, as Cam Akers punched in a touchdown to make the score 16-10 with 3:19 remaining in the contest.

The defense would then get a timely stop, giving the Rams a chance to take the lead with 1:45 left in the game with no timeouts.

Then, magic happened, as Baker Mayfield led a 98-yard game winning drive, as he connected on a touchdown to Van Jefferson with :10 left in the game to give the Rams a 17-16 lead.

Taylor Rapp would then get an interception to seal the win.