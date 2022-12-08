Schefter: Rams will make game time decision to start Baker Mayfield

The Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night and there are still plenty of question as to who will start at quarterback. John Wolford is dealing with a neck injury and the Rams just claimed Baker Mayfield on Tuesday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams will make a game-time decision on who to start:

Source: Rams want to go through pregame warmups tonight and see how John Wolford - who is listed as questionable with a neck injury - is doing before deciding who will start at QB. If Wolford is not healthy enough to play, Baker Mayfield would be in line to start vs. the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/p1rK5kvEnq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2022

By the looks of it, the Rams will likely be starting either Wolford or Mayfield and Bryce Perkins isn't even in contention. The Rams will see how Wolford feels and if he doesn’t feel right, Mayfield could make his first start as a Ram just 48 hours after putting on a uniform for the first time.

It’s fair to wonder how much of the playbook will be available with Mayfield and how limited the offense will be with the new quarterback taking snaps. While Mayfield may have some grasp on the playbook, the intricacies of the Sean McVay offense are complicated and it would be impossible to pick up the entire offense in two days time.

If Wolford starts, the Rams would likely run a similar offense as last week in which they ran a lot of bootlegs to get him on the move and out of the pocket. The Rams offense ran efficiently against the Seattle Seahawks, but that was more in spite of Wolford than because of him.

Either way, it doesn’t seem like Perkins is in line to start after struggling against the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s fair to wonder if he’s not in contention to start in a week like this, why is he still on the roster?

It’s Week 14 and the Rams offense once again finds themselves in a complicated situation, only this time it’s not because of the offensive line. We’ll see tonight whether or not Mayfield is taking snaps as the starting quarterback of the Rams.