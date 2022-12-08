Week 14 NFL Picks: Will Cowboys-Texans be the biggest blowout of the year?

The NFL season keeps rolling along at a torrid pace, with Week 14 already here and the playoffs just over the horizon. Sunday’s slate of games includes a couple pretty lofty spreads, both interesting for different reasons.

The Buffalo Bills host the New York Jets for their final regular season meeting of 2022. Their first matchup went to the Jets, by a final score of 20-17. DraftKings Sportsbook expects a different outcome this time around, giving the Bills a generous 9.5-points at Highmark Stadium.

The Jets are no slouch this year, winning six of their last nine games, with two losses to the New England Patriots and a one-score loss against the Minnesota Vikings just last week.

The Dallas Cowboys are red hot, winning five of their last six including three in a row. During that winning streak, Dallas has outscored their opponents by a whopping margin of 122-42, and things may have not even been that close. It’s a major reason why they are recipients of one of the largest spreads of the season, and certainly the largest of the week, with a bloated but well-earned 16.5-point spread against the Houston Texans.

The Texans haven't won a game since Week 5. That was October 9th. Houston hasn't given bettors any reason December 11 will be any different when they play the Cowboys. The only question is do you take the points?