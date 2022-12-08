Raiders-Rams predictions: Can Sean McVay end his longest losing streak?

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off an emotional 27-23 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and it was clear that at least one player—linebacker Bobby Wagner—was doing everything in his power to will the team to victory. Can Sean McVay find a “Wagner” on his offense somewhere who could will the team some points?

Will it be Baker Mayfield?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook the Rams are 6.5-point home underdogs to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, despite Derek Carr’s team being 2-7 prior to a current three-game win streak. Josh McDaniels managed to turn around the Raiders midseason, can Sean McVay find answers with five games left to go?

Mayfield would be a fascinating option to start against the Raiders, only days after he was picked up on waivers, though Sean McVay did not confirm if he will be active for the match up.

If this were NBA Jam, the Raiders would be “on fire” after winning their third consecutive game. They’ve averaged 29.6 points per game during their win streak, while surrendering 23.3 during that same stretch.

On the other hand, L.A. is in the midst of the longest losing streak of McVay’s career, dropping their sixth game in a row. There have been marginal signs of improvement, with Los Angeles scoring at least 20 points twice in their last three games.

Unfortunately, I don’t see the Rams winning tonight or covering the 6.5 point spread. It felt like Sunday’s loss was the type of letdown that may bleed into the next game. I’d expect a raucous crowd of mostly Raider fans to push the Silver and Black over the top in this one, though I’d love to be wrong.

Make sure to visit Tallysight to take advantage of the betting opportunities you have left this season, with the year rapidly nearing its end.

Final Score: Raiders 33-20