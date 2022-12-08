Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Week 14: Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams (3-8) host the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) on Thursday Night Football at 5:15 PT. Draftkings Sportsbook lists the Rams at +6, and the point total at 43.

Here’s our how to watch guide!

The Raiders have won three in a row, and are looking for their fourth. They seem surging at the right time with leaders like Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, Maxx Crosby and that’s just to name a few.

The Rams have lost six in a row, and a number of their star players are hurt, but Bobby Wagner and Jalen Ramsey still seem to be trying. Tutu Atwell may be starting to find his footing in the NFL, and the Rams now have Baker Mayfield on their roster and he could play.

This matchup may not be the most exciting given both teams losing records, but it’s football! That makes it must watch television.

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!