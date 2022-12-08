Random Ramsdom: Sean McVay comments on Baker Mayfield’s status for tonight

Sean McVay: Rams ‘working through’ Baker Mayfield’s status for ‘Thursday Night Football’ vs. Raiders (NFL.com)

“It’s rare to say so for a player who was willingly released by his former team, but such is the case for the Rams, who are down to backup John Wolford and past third-stringer Bryce Perkins following Matthew Stafford’s placement on injured reserve. A healthy Mayfield — a player with plenty of starting experience and a playoff win to his name — is clearly the best option of the three, even if the former No. 1 overall pick won’t see the field immediately.

“When you have a player of his caliber come available and you look at just the circumstances and situations surrounding our quarterback room, we felt like it was the right move for us,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Wednesday. “It was a guy that I’ve always respected his game, like a lot of things that he brings to the table. I’ve known him a little bit, just going back to even when we rode out to the combine together; when he was training in L.A., we sat next to each other on the Southwest flight, the only direct flight from LAX to Indianapolis.

“As far as his status for tomorrow, we’re working through that kind of stuff. We just finished up. I mean, he literally just got here last night. Incredibly sharp guy. It was good to be able to be around him. Really, we feel like it upgraded our quarterback room, gives us a chance to have him in the building, and we’ll see how it goes, and we’ll take it a day at a time.”

Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Takes to Instagram After Waiver Claim (SportsIllustrated)

“The quarterback started the year still on the Browns, and after months of not knowing what his future would be, Mayfield was traded to the Panthers in July.

Then, on Monday this week, the Panthers released Mayfield after he played in seven games for them. The Rams picked him up off waivers on Tuesday, and now he already has the chance to play in the Rams’ Thursday Night Football matchup vs. the Raiders.

Emily posted a summary of “craziness” the Mayfields have had this year on her Instagram story Tuesday night after the quarterback was claimed by the Rams.

“Feeling grateful tonight,” Emily said. “For the whirlwind, the chaos, the craziness. I’m thankful for the opportunity to walk alongside my bff for this once in a lifetime rollercoaster ride. I’m so thankful for our time in Charlotte. I met some REALLY incredible people & fell in love with an amazing city. You will certainly see more of us CLT!”

Injury Report 12/7: Aaron Donald, Terrell Lewis, David Long Jr. and Travin Howard out for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders; Brandon Powell and John Wolford questionable (TheRams.com)

“Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (ankle), outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (back), cornerback David Long Jr. (groin) and linebacker Travin Howard (hip) are out for Thursday Night Football against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium (5:15 p.m. PT, Amazon Prime Video).

Meanwhile, cornerback Troy Hill (groin), wide receiver Lance McCutcheon (shoulder), wide receiver Brandon Powell (illness) and quarterback John Wolford (neck) are considered questionable for the Week 14 contest.

Hill, McCutcheon and Wolford have been on the injury report all week, while Powell was added Wednesday.”

The Raiders return to L.A. on Thursday night. In many ways it’s as if they never left (LATimes)

“The Raiders haven’t called Los Angeles home since 1994. Art Shell was their coach. Jeff Hostetler was the quarterback. Derek Carr was 3 years old. They left for Oakland and then, in 2020, fled California altogether for Las Vegas.

The Rams were the other team in the area — though in Anaheim beginning in 1980, not Los Angeles — until leaving in 1994 for St. Louis and moving back to Los Angeles in 2016. The Chargers came north in 2017 and both moved into SoFi in 2020.

This week, the past and present collide over a five-day stretch.

On Sunday, the Raiders played host to the Chargers, beating them 27-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to keep their slim postseason hopes alive.

On Thursday, they’ll take the field at SoFi Stadium to play the Rams, whose precipitous downfall hasn’t drawn nearly as much attention as it would for a reigning Super Bowl champion in just about any other city and, well, doesn’t that tell you everything you need to know about their standing in Los Angeles?”

According to @VividSeats 63 percent of the tickets bought for Thursday night's game at the #Rams are held by #Raiders fans. — Bill Williamson (@BWilliamsonNFL) December 7, 2022

David Edwards ‘most likely’ will be shut down for the rest of the season (RamsWire)

“Edwards is on the final day of his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve after the Rams designated him to return on November 16th. The fourth-year guard has been limited to four games this season after suffering multiple concussions.

Considering that Edwards has been in the concussion protocol twice and has had a long stint on injured reserve, the Rams are taking a cautious approach. Los Angeles has endured a bevy of injuries on the offensive line this season and with Edwards slated to miss the final five games of the season, veteran Matt Skura is expected to continue starting at left guard.”