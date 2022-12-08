Rams vs. Raiders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Los Angeles Rams look to break a six game losing streak tonight, hosting the suddenly surging Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium in the Week 14’s Thursday night game. The 5-7 Raiders are riding a three game win streak, while 3-9 L.A. has now stumbled in seven of their last eight tries.

The big news in Los Angeles is the Rams claiming of Baker Mayfield off waivers and true to form fans have been vociferous in their opinion of the move. Love or hate the move, Baker brings 65 career regular season starts to L.A., along with two post season appearances. Although he won’t likely play tonight, his acquisition adds NFL experience to a unit that has under-performed since Matthew Stafford went down to injury.

Baker Mayfield has had similar mediocre-to-good efficiency to start his career as two other No. 1 picks McVay helped hit career highs pic.twitter.com/eJfk5nZI86 — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) December 7, 2022

Close games have been the norm for Las Vegas, playing three times in overtime and with nine games overall being decided by one score, or less. The Raiders are 3-6 in those tilts. They score at a 24.3 clip and give up 24.7 points per game.

Derek Carr leads an NFL top ten passing game that gains 241.5 yards per game. He’s completed 62.3 percent of passes for 2980 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Davante Adams is the go-to receiver with 79 grabs for 1176 yards and 12 touchdowns. Vegas running backs have combined for 69 catches for 531 yards, with Josh Jacobs getting the lion’s share at 42 snares and 331 yards.

Jacobs has been a one-man gang for a rushing game that chalks up 125.4 yards per game. He’s ran for 1303 at 5.4 yards per carry and 10 TD’s. How Jacobs-centric is the Raider run game? Quarterback Carr leads the “and others” category with 77 yards.

Defensively, the Raiders are similar to the Rams when it comes to getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks, both in the bottom 10 of the league. Las Vegas has a pressure rate of 19.5 percent and 21 sacks. Defensive end Maxx Crosby leads with 10.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and has 69 tackles. Linebacker Divine Deablo leads the team with 74 stops.

Starting running back Josh Jacobs has been limited in practice and is questionable for the game. Starters Rock Ya-Sin (CB), Andrew Billings (NT), and Jayon Brown have been ruled out. For the Rams, Aaron Donald (DT), Terrell Lewis (E), David Long (CB), and Travin Howard (ILB) are out. Troy Hill (CB), Lance McCutcheon (WR), and John Wolford (QB) are questionable. Returner/Receiver Brandon Powell also has a questionable designation with an undisclosed illness.

How to follow the game

Date: Thursday December 8

Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. PST

Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca.

Watch it live: Amazon Prime

Live stream: Sling TV, L.A. Rams official app, NFL Plus, Hulu Live, fubo TV, DirecTV STREAM (formerly known as AT&T TV), and many others.

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM and affiliates, KLSD 1360 AM (San Diego), KKUU HD2 (Palm Springs), KTIE 590 AM (Riverside), KAVL 610 AM and 106.7 FM (Lancaster), KSMA 1240 AM and 99.5 FM (Santa Maria), and KMET 1490 AM (Banning), 93.1 Jack FM, and Tu Liga 1330 AM and affiliates, KTMZ 1220 AM (Pomona), KWAC 1490 AM (Bakersfield), KGST 1600 AM (Fresno), KCAL 1410 AM (Riverside), and KXLM 102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM (both in Oxnard/Ventura).

Current betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Line: LA Rams +6 -110

Over/under total: over 44.5 -105 / under 44.5 -115

Money line: LA Rams +205 / LV raiders -245