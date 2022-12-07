Could Baker Mayfield make Rams debut on Thursday Night Football?

The Los Angeles Rams have a backup quarterback problem after shutting down Matthew Stafford for the season with a spinal cord contusion. LA put a band-aid on the issue on Tuesday afternoon when they claimed Baker Mayfield off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. At a minimum, Mayfield is an immediate improvement over the two existing reserve QB’s that have failed to make the most of their moment - John Wolford and Bryce Perkins.

While Mayfield is oft-maligned on social media and on NFL talk shows, he’s still a former number one overall pick capable of delivering the ball to all areas of the field - where Wolford and Perkins have struggled of late. Unlocking the deep areas of the field will allow development opportunities for the Rams’ younger receivers, especially second-year speedster Tutu Atwell.

Head coach Sean McVay has seemingly been a fan of Mayfield since he was draft eligible in 2018, which makes sense why the team picked him up in this moment of desperation. With Mayfield joining the team on Tuesday evening, it’s an incredibly quick turnaround to ask him to play on Thursday night - but the Rams have seen enough of both Wolford and Perkins. Perhaps the more probable opportunity for Mayfield’s debut is on a long week against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

On this episode of Turf Show Times: The Podcast Kenneth Arthur & JB Scott discuss Mayfield’s fit with the Rams and give their Last Minute Thoughts on the primetime matchup against the Raiders.