Filed under: NFL Reacts SB Nation Reacts Rams Reacts Survey: Week 14 By Kyle Thele Dec 7, 2022, 12:41pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Rams Reacts Survey: Week 14 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Harry How/Getty Images Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Rams fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. <a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/KNR062/">Please take our survey</a> More From Turf Show Times 5 keys to victory: Can the Rams end their losing streak with Baker Mayfield? Can Rams upset Raiders team on a 3-game winning streak? Could Baker Mayfield make Rams debut on Thursday Night Football? That time Sean McVay and Baker Mayfield were on a plane together Rams Thoughts: Tutu Atwell should be the featured player, Cam Akers has best game of season 5Qs and 5As with Silver and Black Pride: How did Josh McDaniels cool his scorching hot seat? Loading comments...
Loading comments...