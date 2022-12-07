Random Ramsdom: Davante Adams says matchups with Jalen Ramsey are “fun.”

Davante Adams on Jalen Ramsey: ‘Anytime we do get the opportunity to go 1-on-1, it’s a fun matchup’ (raiders.com)

“Wide receiver Davante Adams discusses the upcoming Thursday night matchup against the Rams, his performance against the Chargers, who his mentors are and more.”

Asked if Baker Mayfield has a chance to play Thursday night for the Rams, one source just texted, “There’s a shot.”



Team is in the process of sending the playbook to Mayfield to make sure he can study the offense on his flight to Los Angeles. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

The Rams were the only team to place a waiver claim on Baker Mayfield, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 6, 2022

Rams share first look at Baker Mayfield in No. 17 jersey (ramswire)

“Baker Mayfield won’t be able to keep his old number with his new team, so he’s making a change. Because Derion Kendrick already has No. 6, Mayfield – who the Rams claimed off waivers on Tuesday – will go with No. 17.

That’s not a number he’s worn before, even going back to his high school days. He’s worn No. 6 since college and rocked No. 11 in high school.

Mayfield didn’t have much of a choice in the matter, either. Every number from 1 to 19 was already taken, with the exception of 17. So, he took what was available.”

Injury-plagued LA Rams claim QB Baker Mayfield off waivers (news5cleveland)

“The Rams made the move Tuesday to add Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft by Cleveland.

Mayfield was released by the Panthers on Monday at his request after seven disappointing games with Carolina.

The Rams need quarterback help. Matthew Stafford is almost certainly out for the season with a bruised spinal cord, and backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins have been fairly ineffective while playing three of the past four games.”

Raiders-Rams Week 14 Injury Report (raiders.com)

“*The Rams did not practice Monday, and the report is an estimate. *The Rams conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday. The Tuesday report is an estimate.”

Is Josh Jacobs playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Raiders-Rams Week 14 Thursday Night Football (sportingnews.com)

“Josh Jacobs is one of the leading candidates for fantasy MVP this year, but nagging quad and calf injuries have threatened his availability in recent weeks. That figures to once again be the case heading into Week 14’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the Rams, as Jacobs is only getting in limited practice sessions. Knowing the latest updates on Jacobs’ status — as well as potential waiver-wire pickups if he’s out — will be key before locking in your first start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions of the week.

Jacobs (quad, calf) has been “questionable” heading into the past two games, but you wouldn’t have been able to tell by the box scores. He handled 67 total touches in contests, finishing with 453 total yards and three TDs and looking stronger as the games wore on. It’s easy to brush off another potential “questionable” tag, but the short turnaround in Week 14 complicates matters.

The good news is Jacobs was an estimated “limited” on Monday, not a “DNP.” He’ll likely remain limited throughout the week and be deemed “questionable” again. It seems likely that he’ll suit up — and if he does, he’s a must-start in any matchup — but his owners should have Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White on standby just to be safe.”

Opening odds for Week 14 of the NFL season (dknation)

“The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. This will be the final bye week, with six teams sidelined. However, even with fewer games, we get four matchups of teams either with a winning record or leading their division (Bucs).

Arguably the biggest game of Week 14 will be Jets vs. Bills in Buffalo. The Bills are two games up on the Jets, but New York claimed a win in their first meeting back in Week 9. Eagles-Giants gives Philadelphia a chance to move a step closer to a division championship, while Bucs-49ers will feature NFC division leaders facing off.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled lookahead lines earlier this week, which they subsequently pulled down once Week 13’s 1 p.m. slate got underway. Below, we’ve included the lookahead line and the current lines once as they re-open.

Here’s our full list of Week 14 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as odds continue re-opening on Sunday evening.”

NFL Week 14 picks: Tom Brady leads Buccaneers to upset of 49ers, Chargers shock Dolphins, Lions beat Vikings (cbssports.com)

“It took 13 weeks, but we finally have our first team eliminated from playoff contention this year and to no one’s surprise, that team is the Houston Texans (the Bears were also eliminated on Sunday, but the Texans won the honor of officially being the first team).

Houston, you have a problem and your problem is that the Texans are the worst team in football this year and their loss on Sunday pretty much sums up everything that’s wrong with them. The Texans didn’t give up a single offensive touchdown to the Browns in Week 13, and yet, they still somehow managed to lose by 13 points, which is so bad that it’s actually impressive.

One thing I know for sure is that I won’t be picking the Texans to win any of their remaining games, and crap, now that I’ve told you that, that means I’ve now spoiled one of my picks for Week 14, because now you know that I’m picking the Texans to lose to the Cowboys. I don’t want to spoil any more of my picks, so let’s hurry up and get to the Week 14 picks.”