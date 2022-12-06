 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rams signing Baker Mayfield sparks explosive Twitter reactions: ‘WTF is this team doing?’ ‘Even the Niners said no’

Fans took to Twitter to deliver their reactions to the Mayfield signing — some are happier than others ...

By Dylan Deines
NFL: Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It’s official: The Los Angeles Rams have signed former 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield off of waivers this week after watching backup quarterbacks John Wolford and Bryce Perkins struggle since Matthew Stafford was placed on IR for the rest of the season. LA will eat the rest of Mayfield’s $1.35 million contract but could net themselves a fourth round compensatory pick in 2023 if they decide to let him go after this year.

If Mayfield is able to perform decently in the last four games of the season it could mean a spot on the roster for the foreseeable future as a backup for Stafford. The 13-year-veteran is not getting any younger and there has been plenty of speculation of retirement circulating around after winning a Super Bowl with the Rams just last year.

Schefter also reported that the San Francisco 49ers, who are currently starting their third-string quarterback, did not put a waiver claim in for Baker. Field Yates added that, in fact, no other team was competing with the Rams for the QB.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their instant reactions to Tuesday’s signing of Mayfield. Here are just some of the many posts exploding on the social media platform at the moment.

There is a chance that Mayfield starts on a short week against the Las Vegas Raiders this Thursday. John Wolford is currently nursing a neck injury and it appears Sean McVay and his staff are not very high on Bryce Perkins after his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12.

What is your reaction? Do you think Mayfield could carve himself a role on the roster next year or did the Rams make this move for another reason? Let’s discuss in the comments below!

