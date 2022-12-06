Los Angeles Rams claim Baker Mayfield

The Los Angeles Rams have seen enough of their backup quarterback’s season and have added Baker Mayfield to the roster. Adam Schefter reported that the former Carolina Panthers quarterback will fly to Los Angeles Tuesday night and could possibly play for the team on Thursday.

LA will eat the remaining $1.35 million on Mayfield’s contract but add an experienced QB to the team. Mayfield is a free agent after the season, and the potential for another team to sign him to a contract could add a compensatory pick to the Rams’ 2024 NFL Draft haul.

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield was claimed on waivers today by the Los Angeles Rams, per league sources. The Rams now inherit the remaining $1.35 million on Mayfield’s contract. Mayfield is expected to fly to LA by tonight and could play Thursday night vs. the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/CAIVhY25Nu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

Schefter also reported that the San Francisco 49ers, who are currently starting their third-string quarterback, did not put a waiver claim in for Baker. Field Yates added that, in fact, no other team was competing with the Rams for the QB.

The Rams were the only team to place a waiver claim on Baker Mayfield, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 6, 2022

Baker Mayfield has started in six games for the Panthers this season, throwing for 1313 yards six touchdowns, and six interceptions. He requested his release earlier this week after being demoted to third string and was dropped from the team on Monday, hitting the waiver wire. The Cleveland Browns traded the former first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to Carolina in July of 2022. Cleveland received a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

After watching both John Wolford and Bryce Perkins struggle in relief of Matthew Stafford this season it only made sense to bring the fifth-year signal-caller to provide stability at the position. Starter Matthew Stafford is done for the rest of the season with a spinal cord injury.