Rams-Broncos to get the Nickelodeon treatment on Christmas Day

What could be safer for young football fans than a soft zone defense?

The NFL has announced that the Christmas Day snowdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos will be featured on Nickelodeon, as the league has been toying with for the last couple of years.

CBS Sports and @Nickelodeon to Deliver "Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game" to Fans of All Ages on Christmas Day



Both teams have 3-9 records after Week 13, so perhaps the only ones getting slimed this year are the viewers and the fans.

Nickelodeon games include enhanced graphics and augmented-reality features that could make the Rams and Broncos at least a little more palatable on Santa’s big day. Same as during the wild card round last year, Nate Burleson, Noah Eagle, and Gabrielle Neveah Green (she’s on a Nickelodeon show, it seems) will be calling the game on the broadcast for your kids.

For your kids.

Watching Nickelodeon is for kids!

But maybe we can make an exception for two of the worst offenses in the NFL.

The game will not only be available on CBS and Nickelodeon, but also Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, and NFL+.