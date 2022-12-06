Random Ramsdom: A few new names added to injury report

Rams injury report: Aaron Donald, John Wolford DNP to start Week 14 (RamsWire)

“Terrell Lewis is still nursing a back injury and David Long Jr. hurt his groin Sunday, making him unlikely to play this week.

Troy Hill and Ben Skowronek were both estimated as limited participants, a sign that they could be ready to play against Las Vegas. Travin Howard and Lance McCutcheon are still out of practice, too.”

Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers vs. Seahawks in Week 13 (RamsWire)

“The Rams couldn’t hold onto a late lead against the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon, losing at home, 27-23. It was their sixth straight loss, guaranteeing a losing season for the first time under Sean McVay.

It wasn’t all bad in this loss as there were actually some impressive performances from a handful of players, but the quarterback wasn’t good enough and the defense broke when it needed to hold at the end.”

Rams LB Bobby Wagner ‘Will Always Be One of Our Guys,’ Says Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll (SportsIllustrated)

“Even though Seattle came away with a 27-23 win, the veteran linebacker presented a load of issues for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and the rest of the offense. Wagner, who played 10 seasons in Seattle, finished Sunday with a season-high two sacks after entering Week 13 with three this season. He also secured the 12th interception of his career on a wild play that saw him jostle for the ball with Seahawks running back Tony Jones Jr. before coming away with possession on the ground.

It’s the kind of performance Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has seen one too many times. And after countless memories together, Carroll admitted that Wagner will “always be one of our guys.”

Regarding the waiver wire and Baker Mayfield: The #49ers are 25th on the waiver wire order.



The #Texans are 1st. The #Rams, who just placed Matthew Stafford on IR, have a rivalry with SF, and don’t have a first-round pick, are 4th.



A team claiming him would owe $1.3M. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 5, 2022

McVay: David Long Jr. likely out vs. Raiders with groin injury, plus updates on Ben Skowronek and John Wolford (TheRams.com)

“Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said cornerback David Long Jr. is unlikely to play against the Raiders after sustaining a groin injury against the Seahawks.

“He’ll probably be out for this week,” McVay said during a video conference with reporters Monday.

McVay also said wide receiver Ben Skowronek ”banged up his shoulder” on Sunday but is considered day-to-day. McVay said he “feels good” about Skowronek’s availability this week.

Quarterback John Wolford is also day-to-day with neck soreness, per McVay.”

Rams WRs Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell Offer Hope Despite Seahawks Loss (SportsIllustrated)

“The Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday effectively served as another nail in the coffin in a season to forget for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

However, while they lost yet again, there are still some positive takeaways for the Rams. Namely, the offense saw big contributions from the receiver duo of Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell, which quarterback John Wolford was happy to see for both.

“Yeah, Tutu was rolling today, made some great plays and really showing his talent,” Wolford said. “He’s got a great demeanor about him. He’s kept working. I’m so happy to see him do that.

“Then Brandon Powell’s just a consistent competitor. He’s given everything he has every play, and he was able to make some plays in the run game and catch on screen, so he did a good job too.”