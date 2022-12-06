The Los Angeles Rams 2022 season has been significantly different than the fairy tale of 2021. But even though the season has not lived up to expectations, there is hope on the horizon. Los Angeles is grooming its young talent to restock for next year. Are the Rams beginning to move the needle in the right direction despite a sixth straight loss? Here are this week’s power rankings.

WEEK 14 POWER RANKINGS:

I expected the Eagles to be challenged by the Titans, but Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, and the defense overpowered Mike Vrabel’s team. It was a significant win for Philadelphia as they ousted a physical AFC playoff team.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (Change: -1)

Patrick Mahomes (Superman) has one kryptonite (Joe Burrow and the Bengals). The Chiefs lack of skills players besides Isaiah Pacheco and Travis Kelce was on display. Perhaps, we see KC rejoin the Odell Beckham Jr sweepstakes? JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have only combined for three touchdowns...

#Chiefs Patrick Mahomes loses for the first time in the regular season in November or December at the hand of the #Bengals — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) December 5, 2022

3. Dallas Cowboys (Change: +1)

Wow. Dallas is rolling. In their last five games, they have scored 199 points. The offensive line is creating lanes for Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, while CeeDee Lamb is a touchdown threat anytime the ball gets in his hands.

.@dallascowboys @Tp__5 scores on this 2 yard plunge but with big help from #70/#73. Love watching offensive lines develop from training camp to winning football in a playoff stretch #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/O8wj2RrbFe — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 6, 2022

4. Cincinnati Bengals (Change: +3)

0-2 to start the year. 8-2 since. The Bengals have knocked off the Titans and Chiefs in consecutive weeks and are peaking at the right time yet again. Ja’Marr Chase is back from injury, and they held Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense to just 24 points.

Joe Burrow career vs. the Chiefs:



3-0

327 pass. ypg

9 total TDs

1 INT pic.twitter.com/ryEg165QOy — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2022

5. San Francisco 49ers (Change: -2)

The 49ers won the battle versus the Dolphins, but did they just lose the war (Super Bowl opportunity)? Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot and is expected to miss the rest of the season. Garoppolo isn’t an elite quarterback, but he runs the Shanahan offense like a well-oiled machine. Time will tell if Brock Purdy can do the same.

#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is questionable to return with an ankle injury he suffered on this sack



Full analysis: https://t.co/o5Lyl7jZPY pic.twitter.com/v04Y245481 — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) December 4, 2022

6. Minnesota Vikings (Change: -1)

7. Buffalo Bills (Change: +2)

No team benefitted more in Week 14 than the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs, Dolphins, and Jets all lost, allowing the Bills to reclaim the #1 seed in the AFC. Buffalo still has to sort out its offense and consistency. They are without Von Miller in a key stretch with three matchups against divisional opponents to determine the AFC East division winner.

8. Miami Dolphins (Change: -2)

9. Tennessee Titans (Change: -1)

10. New York Jets (Change: N/A)

11. Baltimore Ravens (Change: N/A)

12. New York Giants (Change: +1)

13. Washington Commanders (Change: +1)

14. New England Patriots (Change: -2)

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Change: N/A)

16. Seattle Seahawks (Change: N/A)

17. Green Bay Packers (Change: +1)

Imagine if Green Bay had not traded away Davante Adams? They could have Adams and Watson running downfield for Aaron Rodgers to target instead of the shaky hands of Allen Lazard and the aging Randall Cobb.

18. Detroit Lions (Change: +3)

Are we witnessing the resurgence of Jared Goff? Detroit’s quarterback went off to the tune of 340 yards and two touchdowns. On the year, he has a TD:INT ratio of 19:7. Detroit has a legitimate shot to finish .500 this year under Dan Campbell.

19. Arizona Cardinals (Change: +1)

20. Atlanta Falcons (Change: -2)

21. Los Angeles Chargers (Change: -4)

22. Cleveland Browns (Change: +2)

23. Las Vegas Raiders (Change: +4)

24. Pittsburgh Steelers (Change: +5)

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (Change: -3)

26. Los Angeles Rams (Change: +4)

LA lost by four points to Seattle, but that was without Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Joe Noteboom, David Edwards, A’Shawn Robinson, Aaron Donald, and Jordan Fuller. The reserves that have filled in at those positions are beginning to show signs of promise and growth. Tutu Atwell, Brandon Powell, Oday Aboushi, Bobby Brown III, Michael Hoecht, and Cobie Durant are giving the Rams reason to believe they can finish on a high note and enter 2023 with a more complete roster.

Per @PFF Michael Hoecht had an 89.5 grade on first review, the highest single-game grade of his career by over 15 points. He recorded five pressures, and 2 sacks. — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) December 5, 2022

That was Michael Hoecht's first NFL sack. Shared one with AD last week but reversed due to penalty. That one dramatically turned the outcome of this series.



Raheem Morris says Hoecht only has one speed: "All gas". https://t.co/kdtOzkrrBN — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 4, 2022

27. Carolina Panthers (Change: -1)

28. New Orleans Saints (Change: N/A)

29. Indianapolis Colts (Change: -6)

30. Chicago Bears (Change: -5)

31. Denver Broncos (Change: N/A)

32. Houston Texans (Change: N/A)