The Los Angeles Rams Week 13 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks was a game that had been circled since the 2022 regular season schedule was announced. Bobby Wagner’s release and decision to join Los Angeles meant that there would be competitive fire between both franchises. On Sunday, we saw that Bobby Wagner had every reason to be displeased with his ending in Seattle. The inside linebacker was flying around the field for the Rams defense. How well did he play exactly?

In order to gain a sense of the performance of the roster and its direction, Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded out all the players from the Week 13 contest. Using the PFF grades and the eye test of watching the game, I will provide a weekly evaluation and grade of the defensive positions.

Weekly Grade: Grade for that respective week

Season Grade: Grade for the position over the course of the season

Trend: Direction of the position group from last week to this week

* Denotes player is Top 3 at position in NFL

DL

Aaron Donald: 90.5* (INA), A’Shawn Robinson: 64.4 (IR), Greg Gaines: 56.5 (+1.7), Marquise Copeland: 67.5 (+1.5), Bobby Brown III: 80.5 (+13.3), Jonah Williams: 55.7 (-0.2)

With Aaron Donald inactive and A’Shawn Robinson on IR, I thought Seattle and its run game would easily knife through LA’s second team defensive line. To my surprise, Bobby Brown III, Greg Gaines, Jonah Williams, and Marquise Copeland played as well as you could have hoped for if not better. Bobby Brown III was physical at the point of attack and walked Seattle’s center back into Geno Smith’s lap multiple times.

Bobby Brown III played well yesterday in his minimal snaps. Got a TFL and 2 pressures in just 17 snaps. Michael Hoecht and Leonard Floyd combined for 10 pressures and 2 sacks. — Koll_0ne (@Koll_0ne) December 5, 2022

Week 13 Grade: B-, Season Grade: C+, Trend: Slight Upward

ILBs

Bobby Wagner: 90.4* (+1.9), Ernest Jones: 66.4 (-3.7), Travin Howard: IR, Christian Rozeboom: 60.0 (DNP), Jake Hummel: IR, Jake Gervase: 60.0 (DNP)

In his first season as a Ram, Bobby Wagner has already tied his career-high in sacks (5.0) through 12 games. Wagner also has seven tackles for loss and is on pace to finish with 10, his most since 2017.

The Rams played hard on Sunday and no one played harder than LB Bobby Wagner. He had 7 tackles, 2 sacks and an INT against his former team. Wagner has tied his career best of 5 sacks on the season, with 5 games yet to play. Hopefully in year 2 as a Ram, Wagner returns to playoffs pic.twitter.com/aXIAS4SYOJ — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) December 5, 2022

The motor for the 11-year pro continues to run hot. LA should be beyond grateful to have him during a time like this. The leadership and teaching that Wags provides to the youth of this defense will pay dividends

Week 13 Grade: A, Season Grade: A-, Trend: Moderate Upward

EDGE

Leonard Floyd: 67.8 (+0.3), Terrell Lewis: 46.1 (INA), Mike Hoecht: 71.3 (+8.4), Daniel Hardy: 61.5

Time moves quick. One week after moving to Edge rusher, Michael Hoecht started Sunday’s game.

On emergence of DL Michael Hoecht as an OLB, Sean McVay says they realized he could be a good edge “probably two weeks ago”.



“Otherwise we would’ve done this shit a lot sooner.”



Hoecht had 2 sacks, 3 hits, a TFL and forced a fumble. He had 5 pressures on 31 rushes, T7 in W13. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 5, 2022

And production came with the promotion. At 6’4” and 300 pounds, Hoecht still has speed in his game. It showed up to the tune of two sacks, the first ones of his career.

Leonard Floyd generated a few pressures but did not do a great job of containment. He fell down a few times, taking poor angles on his path to the quarterback.

Week 13 Grade: B-, Season Grade: D+, Trend: Slight Upward

CBs

Jalen Ramsey: 82.2 (-2.1), Troy Hill: 69.9 (INA), David Long Jr.: 53.1 (-0.2), Robert Rochell: 58.1 (DNP), Derion Kendrick: 47.6 (+3.2), Cobie Durant: 62.1 (+10.0), Grant Haley: 70.8 (IR)

The only bright spot in this group was Cobie Durant (40% snap share) getting subbed in for David Long Jr (51% snap share). It was Durant’s first action since Week 2 where he collected his first interception off Marcus Mariota. David Long Jr was responsible for Noah Fant’s four-yard touchdown.

Would really like to start seeing Cobie Durant where David Long is currently playing. Year four of Long and we're still getting these types of game-changing mistakes. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) December 4, 2022

Jalen Ramsey only allowed two receptions, but in consecutive weeks he gave up another touchdown (the game winner to DK Metcalf).

Week 13 Grade: D+, Season Grade: C-, Trend: Very Slight Downward

S

Nick Scott: 59.6 (-5.6), Taylor Rapp: 66.3 (-0.6), Jordan Fuller: 60.5 (IR), Russ Yeast: 51.5 (-19.1), Quentin Lake: 60.0

The safeties were not good at all, and I would be hard pressed to find a positive amongst Scott and Rapp. I actually liked Russ Yeast’s presence on the field. I adamantly disagreed with the unnecessary roughness penalty he incurred. DeeJay Dallas dropped the ball which lowered his own head, which made Yeast’s act seem more egregious than it actually was.

Week 13 Grade: F, Season Grade: D, Trend: Moderate Downward

Special Teams

Riley Dixon: 84.8* (+0.8), Matt Gay: 83.3 (+2.6)

Matt Gay was 3/3 on field goals with a long of 54. He is now 18/19 (94.7%). Gay will likely earn a sizeable extension this offseason as he has back-to-back seasons with a field goal percentage above 94.0%. In his career with LA, Gay is 8/10 on field goals 50+. Move over Greg Zuerlein.

Riley Dixon also showed out. Dixon crushed three punts for 164 yards (54.7 yards) with two punts inside the 20. His longest punt traveled 60 yards.

Week 13 Grade: A, Season Grade: A, Trend: Slight Upward

Coordinators - Raheem Morris & Joe DeCamillis

Raheem Morris’s seat is warm but could heat up even more if adjustments are not made quick enough. Individual players like Bobby Brown III, Michael Hoecht, and Cobie Durant are improving, but the team defense has struggled as of late. LA has allowed 27 points/game over the last four contests despite facing mediocre quarterbacks in Colt McCoy, Andy Dalton, and Geno Smith.

Joe DeCamillis is working to get two special teamers to the Pro Bowl. Not a bad sign after a shaky start to the season.

Week 13 Grade: D (Morris), A+ (DeCamillis)

Season Grade: D+ (Morris), A (DeCamillis)

Trend: Slight Downward (Morris), Slight Upward (DeCamillis)