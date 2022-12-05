Bucs-Saints: Tom Brady could lose a 7th game for first time since 2002

Tom Brady took over for Drew Bledsoe in the second game of 2001 and since then he has only ever missed 15 games because of injury and those all came in 2008. Brady was suspended for four games in 2016, but has otherwise shown up and played in 327 career starts. And he has never been worse than 9-7.

That happened in 2002, when Brady led the NFL in touchdowns during his second year as a starter, and since then he has only been 10-6 or better. Brady went 10-6 twice (2005, 2009), 11-1 once (2016, suspension year), 11-3 (2001), 11-5 twice (2018, 2020), and 12-4 or better on 13 occasions.

Now in his 23rd year, Tom Brady is 5-6. Somehow he has managed for his least successful season to also coincide with playing in the NFL’s worst division, and Brady is in first place in the NFC South.

Brady’s Bucs take on Andy Dalton’s Saints on Monday Night Football. Talk about it here.