Saints-Buccaneers Monday Night Football: Will New Orleans continue to dominate Tom Brady?

Week 13 wraps up at Raymond James Stadium, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football on ESPN. Make sure to check out Tallysight for all of your sports betting needs, including over 320 prop bets for this game alone.

The NFC South has been downright bad this year. Even with a 4-8 record, New Orleans sits just one game behind the 3.5-point favorite Buccaneers for the division lead. The Saints have given Tom Brady problems ever since he joined the Tampa Bay, beating the GOAT four out of five regular season contests. The Saints defense has also held Brady under 250 passing yards over that same stretch.

DraftKings Sportsbook has slapped this game with one of the lowest over/unders of the week, with a projected point total of just 40.5. It’s unlikely to be a shootout on Monday night, with the Saints averaging 20.8 points per game and the Buccaneers scraping by with 18.2 each outing.

New Orleans has found a way to manage all of their defensive injuries to find relative success on that side of the ball over the last month, allowing only 20 points per game. They’ve also been able to get after the quarterback in the last four games, recording 14 sacks.

It should be a close, low scoring game. I’m betting on Brady to find a way to win this crucial NFC South showdown.

Final Score: Buccaneers 21-16