Rams-Seahawks Instant Reaction: THIS IS THE NEW WORST FEELING!

The Rams lost again. Now 3-9, the Rams are on their way to having the worst season ever for a defending Super Bowl champion.

As Chris Daniel puts it in this week’s instant reaction show though, “Until February, the Rams are the champions.” That is true.

L.A. did everything asked of them to win the Super Bowl last season. They had a lead with less than a minute on Sunday. The upset was in their grasp, but they gave it a 10-yard cushion and now the Rams are 3-9.

Here is this week’s instant reaction podcast. Some topics listed below.

Other topics:

How do you feel after this loss?

60% Rams fans, 40% Seahawks Fans

Feeling LESS optimistic about John Wolford

Did Liam Coen and Sean McVay do better?

Three straight better games for the running game

Bryce Perkins should start vs Raiders

Cam Akers earning back his job

What are the Rams playing for after today?

How should Rams approach draft differently in 2023?

Does Raheem Morris deserve blame?

Rams were never setup for success this offseason

Starting 2023 OL?

Bobby Wagner thoughts

Which defensive players have to return