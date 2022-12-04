The Los Angeles Rams drop another game this season, losing to the Seattle Seahawks 27-23. It was a valiant effort, with the Rams playing hard throughout. Unfortunately, the “No win November” has now stretched into December. After the game, Sean McVay spoke to the media, and addressed the short-term future of Matthew Stafford.

No moral victories

“I’m proud to be rolling through this with this group. I’m proud to be battling through adversity with them. I’m going to continue to do everything in my power for us to try to change the result. But you can’t deny that there’s been improvement.”

McVay is right. There have been improvements, especially considering how different this current cast of Rams is compared to the team that opened the season. L.A. was without their starting quarterback in Stafford, the best defensive player in the league in Aaron Donald, and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp. Unfortunately, none of that matters. It’s a results business and the result was yet another loss as L.A. became the first team to go on a six-game losing streak the following season after winning the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks after beating the Rams without Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, and Matthew Stafford pic.twitter.com/VLlyy6uwzh — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) December 5, 2022

Bobby Wagner deserved the game ball

“What a baller: the steadiness, the consistency, the leadership. There was nothing that we wanted more as a team, as a coaching staff, and really everybody in that locker room to be able to try to get that done and be able to give him that game ball that he deserved.”

Bobby Wagner had a hell of a game, racking up seven total tackles, 2 sacks, and an interception. It clearly wasn’t just another game for the former Seahawk. The defense played hard, doing everything they could to get the win for Wagner. As has been the case this season, the offense could not consistently play complementary football, scoring just one touchdown on their opening drive, one touchdown just before the fourth quarter two-minute warning and relying on the leg of kicker Matt Gay in between. Unfortunately, the defense could not put Seattle away to seal the victory, allowing the Seahawks to go on a 13-play, 70-yard touchdown drive which put them ahead for good.

Stafford likely done for the year

“He’s got a spinal cord contusion. That’s an injury that’s anywhere between...there’s a good chance that that’s probably the case.”

The question was along the lines of asking if Stafford was done for the season. McVay said everything but yes. Stafford reportedly felt numbness down his leg in his last action against the New Orleans Saints. Though he is eligible to return the final two weeks of the season, its best that the Rams shut him down until 2023.

John Wolford starts hot, but can’t lead Rams to victory

“I saw improvement. I saw a gutsy competitor. I was proud of John. I put him in a bad spot on the one interception we through earlier in the game. But I thought he did a great job being able to kind of move the pocket a little bit.”

The L.A. offense struggled for much of the day with Wolford at the helm, who was 14-of-26 passing for 178 yards and two interceptions. He added 29 yards on the ground, including a crucial 14-yard run converting a late fourth down on the Rams’ final scoring drive. His day, and the game for that matter, could have looked a lot different had he not underthrown a wide open Tutu Atwell.

Up next, the Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. The team will have to turn the page quick to be ready for Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams.