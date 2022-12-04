 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rams Injury News: Matthew Stafford out for season

Stafford was diagnosed with spinal contusion on Sunday

By Steven Ridings
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams went toe to toe against the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 13 loss, despite being without Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, and a large portion of their supporting cast. After the game, Sean McVay provided an injury report and Mathew Stafford’s injury was brought to light.

Stafford was placed on Injured Reserve a day before, making him eligible to return for Week 17. However, with the Rams at 3-9 and out of the NFC playoff race, the organization may choose to take a conservative approach considering the type of injury.

The franchise quarterback has started nine games this season. He has thrown for 2087 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His completion percentage is a career high at 68.0%, however his QBR sits at 50.9 (his lowest since 2014 with the Detroit Lions.

Once the season ends, all eyes will be on Matthew Stafford and whether he decides to retire or not. Kelly Stafford has been vocal about her concern for Matthew after he suffered his first concussion in Week 9 at Tampa Bay.

