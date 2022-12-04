Jimmy Garoppolo suffers broken foot against Dolphins, out for season

The San Francisco 49ers have lost their second quarterback of the season to injury. After losing Trey Lance earlier this year with a season-ending injury, Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and will miss the remained of the year.

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan tells reporters that QB Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot. He’s having surgery and is out for the season.



“He’ll be out, he’ll need surgery, broke a few things in there.”



Brutal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2022

Following the offseason drama between the 49ers and Garoppolo, the two sides decided on the quarterback returning to San Francisco for one more season. Garoppolo had filled in well for Lance, leading the 49ers to an 8-4 record and atop the NFC West.

The two sides were even discussing the possibility of a return next season prior to Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

The 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo are both open to his return next season under the right circumstances, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/MYJtu93PF2 — PFF (@PFF) December 4, 2022

In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, Garoppolo was tackled by Jaelan Phillips and Jerome Backer. The 49ers quarterback went to the bench before eventually being carted to the locker room.

Despite being without their starting quarterback, Brock Purdy entered the game, going 25-for-37 for 210 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Purdy led the 49ers to a 33-17 win.

The 49ers are among the NFC’s top contenders. Losing Garoppolo certainly won’t be easy, but with a well-rounded team, as seen on Sunday, they should still be able to win games. However, Garoppolo had shown that he could lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl as he did in 2019. Whether or not Purdy can be a game manager and do the same is to be determined.

With Sunday’s loss against the Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Rams are out of playoff contention. Therefore, Garoppolo’s loss doesn’t effect them when it comes to the NFC West race.

However, it does effect the 49ers’ potential Super Bowl aspirations which is certainly good for Rams fans.