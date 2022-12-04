Doubts about Raheem Morris defense grow even louder after Rams blow another game

The Los Angeles Rams held a 13-6 lead over the Bucs going into the fourth quarter, then a 13-9 lead with under a minute remaining, only to lose 16-13.

The Los Angeles Rams held a 14-10 halftime lead over the Saints, only to give up two quick third quarter touchdowns en route a 27-20 loss that wasn’t as close as the score.

The Los Angeles Rams held a 23-20 lead over the Seahawks on Sunday, only to give up a game-winning touchdown to Geno Smith and DK Metcalf in the final minute.

By all accounts, L.A.’s defense has given the team a chance to win, if only the Rams could produce a lot more offense. But from another angle, the Rams have had a chance to win three of their last four games and it was the defense that didn’t finish the job. There’s no question that the Rams offense was mostly at fault against Tampa Bay, but Week 13’s disappointing finish to the Seahawks was too reminiscent of Week 9.

The Rams should have won both games. The Rams are 3-9, but they could be at least 6-6.

We know that Sean McVay is safe. We know that the highest paid players are safe. And we also know that L.A.’s season can’t end without somebody explaining who needs to have accountability.

It seems as though defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is sliding into position to be the scapegoat.

Raheem Morris’s *bend don’t break* defensive play calling in these late game situations is vomit-inducing. — David Bohorquez (@DaveBohorquez) December 5, 2022

Idc what anyone says this defensive scheme sucks — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) December 5, 2022

Now we get to watch Raheem Morris’ defense try to ice the game — Rah Al Ghul (Male Nurse) (@WTRrah) December 4, 2022

I actually hate Raheem Morris — RamsToday (@RamsTodayIG) December 5, 2022

The Rams could be the most injured team in NFL history and Sunday ended up being the first time that Aaron Donald was out with an injury. L.A. needs talent all over the field and the secondary looks to be one of the worst in the league, as well as the pass rush. Bobby Wagner and Michael Hoecht each had two sacks, but Morris’s defense “broke” just when it needed to “bend”.

Will McVay put the blame on Morris and make a change before 2023? Or is everybody in this loss together?

In this case, it’s not WHO you start. It’s how you finish.