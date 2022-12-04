Rams vs Seahawks: 4th Quarter Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams trail the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 17-13 at the end of the third quarter. Bobby Wagner has two sacks and an interception.

The second half began with Seattle receiving the opening kickoff. Geno Smith threw some big completions, but the Rams defense would make the first huge play of the half, as they forced a Geno Smith fumble.

The Rams first offensive drive of the half went three and out, their first three and out of the day, but they failed to capitalize on a great play made by the defense. John Wolford took a sack to end the drive, and unfortunately he may have gotten hurt. He would go to the medical tent for evaluation.

Geno Smith continued to make big throws and quickly put Seattle in position to take a bigger lead. The Rams would hold the Seahawks to a field goal, but their lead would still be extended 17-13.

Wolford came back out to lead the offense, and the offense went three and out again.

On Seattle’s next drive, Bobby Wagner intercepted a pass to give the Rams new life. On the Rams ensuing drive, Wolford seemed to get hurt again, and he took a play off but came back in.

The Rams are driving and are trying to score. We go to the fourth quarter.

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!