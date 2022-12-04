Rams vs Seahawks: 3rd Quarter Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams trail the Seattle Seahawks 14-13 after the second quarter.

Seattle’s offense opened quarter two with the ball. Seattle marched down the field into Rams territory and Geno Smith looked like a quality starting quarterback, his solid season continued. He threw another touchdown to give Seattle a 14-10 lead.

The Rams offense has been underwhelming all season. The offense has shown signs of life, but not consistently. John Wolford threw an interception on first and 10 with the Rams driving, and it epitomized what has been going on all season long. The Rams have played losing football, especially on offense.

Seattle then had the ball on offense again, still leading 14-10, with about 5 minutes left in the half. Seattle’s star running back, Kenneth Walker, has been nursing an injured foot on the sideline. It’s unclear if he’ll return. Bobby Wagner recorded his second sack of the game and forced Seattle to punt.

The Rams were driving at the two minute warning, and were looking to score. Matt Gay delivered on a 54 yard field goal to make the game 14-13, and that score would hold as the half came to a close.

Seattle will receive the second half opening kickoff.

