Rams-Seahawks final score: Despite Bobby Wagner’s best efforts, LA loses

Coming off of a loss in Kansas City, the Los Angeles Rams looked to get back on track against a divisional opponent in the Seattle Seahawks. Sitting at 3-8, L.A. will needed to win out in order to give themselves any sort of shot at the postseason, so they will most likely try and play spoiler for the rest of the season. On Sunday, they could not hold on to secure the victory, dropping a sixth consecutive game.

Final score: Seahawks 27, Rams 23

The Rams would get the ball to start the contest, and they would put together one of their most impressive drives of the year. The offense would easily march down the field and punch in an opening drive touchdown, as Cam Akers would score early in the first quarter to give L.A. an early 7-0 lead.

However, the Seahawks would respond with a nice drive of their own, as Geno Smith would connect with Tyler Lockett to knot the game up at 7-7 with 6:05 remaining in the opening quarter.

Wolford and the Rams offense would then put together another solid drive that would eventually stall out, forcing a Matt Gay field goal to give the Rams the lead back at 10-7 with 2:34 left in the first quarter.

Then, the Rams defense would force a 3-and-out, giving the offense an opportunity to make it a two possession ball game early on. However, they could not do so, having to punt the ball right back to Seattle after just a single first down on the drive.

Seattle would capitalize on their next opportunity, easily marching down the field for touchdown from Geno Smith to Noah Fant, capping off a 91-yard drive to give the Seahawks a 14-10 lead with 9:48 left in the first half.

L.A. would put together a nice series of plays before Wolord would make his first mistake of the day, as he forced a cross field pass to Kyren Williams that was intercepted by Seattle’s rookie corner Tariq Woolen to stall the Rams drive.

Despite what seemed like a momentum shift, the Rams defense would step up, forcing a 3-and-out following the Wolford interception. L.A. would turn that into a few points, as Matt Gay would cash in on a 54-yard field goal to cut the deficit to just one, Seahawks lead 14-13 with :55 left in the half.

Following a Michael Hoecht sack, the Seahawks would then decide to run the clock out and take their 14-13 lead into the locker room at the halftime break.

The Seahawks would get the ball following the break, and had a nice start to their possession. Then, Michael Hoecht would strike again, forcing a fumble on his second sack of the game on Geno Smith to get the Rams their first takeaway of the game. However, the Rams could not capitalize, going 3-and-out following the big play by Hoecht.

Seattle would march down into the redzone before the Rams defense would step up and stall the drive, forcing the Seahawks to settle for a field goal to make the score 17-13 Seahawks lead.

Following another Rams 3-and-out on offense, the defense would get their second takeaway of the game, as former Seahawk Bobby Wagner continued to shine as he snagged his first interception of the season on a ridiculous play by the veteran linebacker.

The Rams would march down inside the redzone following the big play by Wagner, however the drive would stall out resulting in another Matt Gay field goal to make the score 17-16 Seahawks lead with 12:57 left in the game.

Seattle would respond with a field goal of their own following another redzone stand by the Rams defense, making the score 20-16 with 6:46 left in the contest.

Then, when the Rams needed a touchdown, they went down and got one, as Cam Akers punched in his second touchdown of the game to give the Rams a 23-20 lead with 2:56 remaining in the game. A nine play, 75-yard drive to take the lead for L.A.

However, the Rams defense could not get a stop when they needed it most, as Geno Smith connected with D.K. Metcalf to give the Seahawks a 27-23 lead with just :36 remaining.

The Rams could not do anything with their final possession, as L.A. fell short once again.