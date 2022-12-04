Rams vs Seahawks: 2nd Quarter Game thread

The Los Angeles Rams lead the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 10-7 after the first quarter.

The Rams started with the ball on offense after receiving the opening kickoff. Their first drive looked balanced, with Sean McVay dialing up positive run plays, and some timely passing. Cam Akers would cap it off with a rushing score, and Matt Gay nailed the extra point to give the Rams a 7-0 lead.

Seattle doesn’t have to worry about Aaron Donald today, and on their opening drive they moved the ball fairly well. Bobby Wagner recorded a sack against his former team, but on the next play, Geno Smith would hit Tyler Lockett for a touchdown and Seattle would tie the game 7-7.

The Rams second offensive drive looked pretty good, and got into Seattle’s red zone, but they settled for a field goal. The Rams led 10-7.

With about two and half minutes left in quarter one, Seattle’s offense had the ball again, and the Rams defense forced a three and out.

The Rams third drive faltered, and Seattle’s offense will have the ball to start the second quarter.

