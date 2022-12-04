Rams-Seahawks inactives: Lance McCutcheon reverts back to healthy scratch

For the first time in his career, Aaron Donald is going to miss a regular season game because of an injury, but the L.A. Rams being 3-8 probably does not help. Where will Sean McVay find help on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks? Not with his preseason undrafted free agent star receiver.

The Rams announced their inactives for Week 13’s tilt against the Seahawks: DT Aaron Donald, CB Troy Hill, LB Travin Howard, LB Terrell Lewis, WR Lance McCutcheon, OT Bobby Evans.

McCutcheon had been active for the past three games, getting 48% of the offensive snaps in Week 12’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But McCutcheon finished last week with zero catches on three targets. Despite L.A. playing without Cooper Kupp or Allen Robinson, McCutcheon goes back to the inactives and instead the Rams will have Tutu Atwell, Van Jefferson, and Ben Skowronek as John Wolford’s top three receivers.

Oh right...John Wolford.

The Seahawks have no inactives worth mentioning.

Donald had missed two games with a holdout but has appeared in every other game of his career. Lewis has gone from the Rams’ greatest hope in developing a pass rusher to sitting at one sack through his first 11 games of 2022.

Will L.A. find hope in other forms this week? They need it.