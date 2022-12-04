Random Ramsdom: Aaron Donald hit with a questionable fine

Rams Aaron Donald Fined $15,914 for Patrick Mahomes ‘Roughness’ vs. Chiefs: NFL Tracker (SportsIllustrated)

“Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been punished by the NFL for his grab of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes facemask in last week’s loss to KC.

The NFL has decided that the play by Donald - who is sitting out today’s action against the Seahawks with an ankle problem - warrant being fined $15,914 for unnecessary roughness.

By the way, amid gossip that Donald might hang ‘em up for the year as the Rams are going nowhere, the latest word is that the Rams star, who has five sacks this year, will try to come back after missing just the next two games.”

Matthew Stafford to IR underscores disaster scenario for Rams, NFL (NBCSports)

“Once upon a time, the folks in Hollywood loved making disaster movies. Now, the primary local NFL team is starring in one.

Already at 3-8 through 11 games, the Rams are one of the worst defending Super Bowl champions of all time. (Of course, several franchises out there would love to have that title.) And with quarterback Matthew Stafford now on injured reserve, it won’t get any better for the Rams.”

Aaron Donald hopes to return from ankle sprain in 2 weeks (RamsWire)

“According to Ian Rapoport, Donald hopes to return from the injury in two weeks and has “no plans” to join Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson on injured reserve. Rapoport said it’s a mild high ankle sprain and Donald’s ankle is currently immobilized, but that could help it heal quicker.

The Rams play the Seahawks today and then the Raiders on Thursday night, so Donald will miss at least the next two games. But it’s possible he could be back for Dec. 19 against the Packers, even if the Rams have fallen further out of playoff contention.”

Rams to Start John Wolford at QB over Bryce Perkins vs. Seahawks - Why? (SportsIllustrated)

“John (Wolford) is going to get the opportunity,” coach Sean McVay announced Friday.

Stafford, who’s been dealing with a concussion, cleared protocol, but has already been ruled out. Perkins, on the other hand, started last week’s 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, going 13 of 23 through the air for 100 yards and a touchdown while adding 44 yards on the ground and tossing two interceptions.

But ultimately, it’s Wolford who “will get the first crack at it,” per McVay, even though Perkins “had a good week” of practice following his first professional start.”

Injury Report 12/2: Travin Howard, Terrell Lewis and Lance McCutcheon out for Week 13 vs. Seahawks; Brian Allen, Troy Hill and Ernest Jones questionable (TheRams.com)

“Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck), defensive lineman Aaron Donald (ankle), linebacker Travin Howard (hip), outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (back) and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon (shoulder) are out for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).

Stafford cleared concussion protocol Friday morning, according to McVay, but still will not play due to his neck injury that has also been listed on the injury report and that they are still gathering information about. Both Stafford and Donald were already ruled out by McVay on Wednesday.

With Stafford out, John Wolford will start at quarterback, though McVay also said there’s a chance Bryce Perkins plays some snaps as well.

Linebacker Ernest Jones (back) is questionable due to dealing with back spasms this week, but McVay said Jones is “making good progress.” While cornerback Troy Hill (groin) is also questionable, he’s considered a game-time decision, per McVay.”