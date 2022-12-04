Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks, Week 13: Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams (3-8) host divisional rival, the Seattle Seahawks (6-5), today at 1:05pm PT. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Rams at +7 and the point total at 41. Here’s our how to watch guide!

The Rams season has been surprisingly disappointing, and Seattle’s season has been more successful than many had thought. Sean McVay and Pete Carrol are two of the most positive and upbeat characters in the NFL. It’s always fun to see them challenge each other. Both coaches have won a Super Bowl, both coaches have a lost a Super Bowl (both losses coming from the New England Patriots coincidently).

Aaron Donald will not play, and it will be up to former Seahawk, Bobby Wager to help keep his new team in the game against what has been a tight Seattle squad. Geno Smith will look to lead his team with rookie running back Kenneth Walker. The Rams offense will be led by John Wolford and whoever else the Rams can put on the field during this injury ridden season.

The Rams playoff hopes may be all but over, however each week is a chance for this team to earn a win, and rebuild their wavering confidence.

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!