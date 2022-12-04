Rams vs. Seahawks: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

Both the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks are looking for a “get right” game today to get back into win column. The Hawks have lost two straight, while the Rams are on a five game losing streak and have lost seven of their last eight. For the season, Seattle has a 6-5 record and stands in second place in NFC Western Division, while L.A. is 3-8 and in last place. Since the Sean McVay era began in 2017, he has bested his cross-field rival, Pete Carroll, in eight of eleven games.

The big story for the Seahawks is the resurrection of quarterback Geno Smith. He’s won a starting role for the first time since 2014 and led his offense to the fourth best scoring rate (26.4) in the NFL. He has completed 72.8 percent of his passes for 2802 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Smith’s main receiving targets are DK Metcalfe and Tyler Lockett. Metcalfe has 671 yards on 59 grabs and four TD’s. Lockett brings 57 catches, 708 yards, and six TD’s to the table. Tight ends Noah Fant and Will Dissly have combined for 61 snares, 620 yards and four TD’s.

Pete Carroll demands run/pass balance and when Rashaad Penny went down for the season in Week 5, rookie Kenneth Walker became the go-to back. He’s ran for 613 yards at 4.5 clip and scored nine TD’s. The aforementioned Geno Smith has chipped in 240 yards.

Defensively, the Hawks are surrendering 25.5 points, 234.9 passing yards, and 153.8 yards rushing per game. They only blitz at 16.6 percent rate, apply pressure on 19.7 percent of drop backs, and have accrued 28 sacks. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks leads Seattle in tackles with 122, edge Uchenna Nwosu paces in sacks (7) and rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen has five interceptions and nine passes broken up.

Special teams are solid for Seattle. Jason Myers has cashed in on 95 recent of his field goal attempts, including five for five on tries over 50 yards. Punter Michael Dickson has 49.2 yards per boot and dropped 38.5 percent inside the 20. Punt returner D’Wayne Eskridge is dangerous averaging 21.4 yards per return. DeeJay Dallas is the Seahawks special teams demon with eight tackles and a 22.5 kickoff return average.

At least Seahawks games are entertaining, so that's good — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 28, 2022

How to follow the game

Date: Sunday December 4

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PST

Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca.

Watch it live: Fox (regionally) and DirecTV Sunday Ticket

Live stream: Sling TV, L.A. Rams official app, NFL Plus, Hulu Live, fubo TV, DirecTV STREAM (formerly known as AT&T TV), and many others.

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM and affiliates, KLSD 1360 AM (San Diego), KKUU HD2 (Palm Springs), KTIE 590 AM (Riverside), KAVL 610 AM and 106.7 FM (Lancaster), KSMA 1240 AM and 99.5 FM (Santa Maria), and KMET 1490 AM (Banning), 93.1 Jack FM, and Tu Liga 1330 AM and affiliates, KTMZ 1220 AM (Pomona), KWAC 1490 AM (Bakersfield), KGST 1600 AM (Fresno), KCAL 1410 AM (Riverside), and KXLM 102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM (both in Oxnard/Ventura).

Current betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Line: LA Rams +7 -115 / SEA Seahawks -7 -105

Over/under total: 41 -110

Money line: LA Rams +245 / Sea Seahawks -295