All eyes are on Cam Akers, but Chargers matchup may favor Kyren Williams more

The Los Angeles Rams are set to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, but it’ll technically be an away game for the team wearing royal and sol. It’s the Battle for LA - and while the Chargers have already clinched the playoffs and are jockeying for seeding - the Rams find themselves amidst a lost season in terms of championship contention.

But Sean McVay’s Rams have built a notable amount of momentum over the last month - winning two of their last three games and helping Baker Mayfield revive his NFL career. One of the drivers of that momentum is running back Cam Akers, who has been on a tear over the last three weeks. Akers scored three touchdowns last week against the Denver Broncos and has bounced back in a big way after taking a leave of absence from the team.

With all eyes on Akers, the matchup against the Chargers may actually favor rookie Kyren Williams. The Chargers play a similar style of defense to the Rams under Brandon Staley, and these scheme limits opportunities to push the ball down the field. Mayfield will need to take check downs and underneath throws as they come available, and Williams could help the offense stay ahead of the chains.

JB Scott is joined by newcomer to the podcast, Danny Stone, and they breakdown everything you need to know 24 hours ahead of game time - injuries, matchups, and more!