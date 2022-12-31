Rams Reacts Survey: The future is bright in L.A. thanks to several young contributors

The Los Angeles Rams look to continue their upwards trajectory to end what’s been a mostly disappointing season. Thankfully, the back half of the 2022 campaign has been entertaining if nothing else. Whether it was a fourth quarter comeback down two scores against the Las Vegas Raiders or a Christmas day explosion on the Denver Broncos, the Rams have etched out some special moments to hold on to from 2022.

The Rams late-season acquisition of Baker Mayfield gave a shot of adrenaline to both the locker room and fanbase. Fan support continues to rise, with 68 percent of fans believing the team is heading in the right direction. Since Mayfield took over the reins at quarterback, L.A. has been competitive and fun to watch.

Since joining the @RamsNFL in Week 14, QB @bakermayfield has completed 58/84 passes for 571 yards and four touchdowns.



He ranks t-7th in completion percentage (69.0%), 10th in passer rating (98.9), and 11th in passing touchdowns (4) in the NFL since Week 14. pic.twitter.com/07z7bURUwX — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) December 27, 2022

There are also several young players shining in their increased playing time due to the uncanny number of injuries the Rams have had to deal with. Cobie Durant has done nothing but make plays when he’s been on the field. The rookie from South Carolina State has jumped off the screen and quickly established himself as a playmaker. If he’s near the ball, he’s coming down with it, evidenced by his three interceptions this season. On top of that, he’s looking to score once he gets the ball in his hands; he took an interception to the house against Denver and nearly did the same earlier in the season against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Hoecht has gone from being buried on the depth chart as a defensive tackle to making a major impact as an edge rusher. He’s racked up all 3.5 of his career sacks over this last month of the season and at the very least, set himself up to be a part of the discussion for rotational snaps in 2023.

The #Rams pass rush generated a whopping 29 pressures which was their best of the year. Michael Hoecht led the way with 7 of them. — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) December 26, 2022

It’s also been a joy to see the running game back on track and being led by Cam Akers who was almost a former Ram midway through the season.

Cam Akers has really stepped up the past few weeks. Credit where credit is due I’m very happy to see Cam succeed. With 137 yards and 3 TDs against the Broncos, Cam put together his best game since 2020. Akers leads all RBs in December with 6 rushing touchdowns pic.twitter.com/7RjIddcPOv — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) December 29, 2022

Akers has rushed for 243 yards and five touchdowns in the last three contests, reverting to bell cow status just in time for the fantasy playoffs.

No, 2022 has not been the season fans wanted or anticipated, but it’s ending with a fair share of positives, leaving Rams’ fans optimistic that L.A. is in fact heading in the right direction.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.