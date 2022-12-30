Random Ramsdom: These matchups could decide who wins on Sunday

4 key matchups to watch in Rams vs. Chargers on Sunday (RamsWire)

“The Rams will need their best on Sunday in order to beat a talented Chargers team that’s heading to the playoffs, but as we’ve seen in two of the last three weeks, the Rams are capable of pulling off the upset.

Though the Rams aren’t playing for a spot in the postseason, they’ve shown they aren’t going to quit on the season. Against the Chargers, they’ll be up against the likes of Khalil Mack, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler, which makes this a tough matchup for Sean McVay’s team.”

Larrell Murchison: “I’ve been waiting my whole career to make big plays like that” (TheRams.com)

“Those two sacks were the first of Murchison’s NFL career and came at timely moments in last Sunday’s 51-14 victory.

Murchison’s first sack was a takedown of Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson for a nine-yard loss and helped stall a Denver drive that forced them to settle for a 54-yard field goal. His second sack also was a takedown for a nine-yard loss on third down which forced the Broncos to punt.

“Oh yeah, it was fun,” Murchison told theRams.com Thursday. “Shoot, I’ve been waiting my whole career really to make some plays like that. It was exciting to be out there, be able to celebrate with my teammates and have some fun.”

Rams injury report: Greg Gaines misses practice Thursday (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams’ injury report was already pretty lengthy to start the week on Wednesday, and it got even longer after the team’s second day of work on Thursday. Leonard Floyd got a veteran rest day, so he didn’t practice, and Greg Gaines was added to the report with a shoulder issue. He also missed practice as a result of the injury.

Ty Nsekhe returned to practice after being out sick on Wednesday, and Tyler Higbee was upgraded from DNP to limited. Both players are trending toward playing against the Chargers on Sunday.”

Cam Akers among all NFL RBs in December



— 6 rushing TDs (1st)

— 18 rushing First Downs (T-2nd)

— 19 broken tackles (T-4th)

— 285 rushing yards (6th) pic.twitter.com/Gs5WIDRUHp — RamsMuse (@LARamsMuse) December 29, 2022

The Rams’ offensive line is playing the best it has all season (RamsWire)

“According to Pro Football Focus, the Rams had an 88.1 pass-blocking grade in Week 16 against the Broncos, by far their highest of the season. Their lowest grade in the last four weeks was 74.4, which is their second-highest grade of the season.

The run blocking hasn’t been on the same level recently, but their grades have been steady, ranging from 57.5 to 65.6 in the last four games. Currently, Ty Nsekhe, Matt Skura, Coleman Shelton, Oday Aboushi and Rob Havenstein make up the starting offensive line, though when Brian Allen is healthy, he lines up at center with Shelton at right guard.

This season may be lost for Los Angeles, but it’s good to see some improvement along the offensive line.”

DC Raheem Morris was asked by a reporter about the sting of playing a playoff-bound team while knowing Rams are out of it.



I thought his response (especially last few lines) pretty accurately summed up the vibe in the locker room over this last month: pic.twitter.com/DHQzNIDPS3 — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 29, 2022

LA Rams OLB Leonard Floyd not rolling over and playing dead (RamblinFan)

“The simple truth is that until the Rams had their BYE week, Floyd was simply unable to get to the quarterback. In six games, he was rather ineffective, recording 20 tackles, four quarterback hits, one tackle for a loss, and no quarterback sacks in 284 defensive snaps. Of course, he had corrective surgery in June 2022 to fix an ankle injury that plagued him throughout the 2021 NFL season, and by the second week of the new season, he was fighting through a knee injury.

The BYE week arrived, and since that time, Floyd has been a beast. In the next nine games, he played 530 defensive snaps, he recorded 32 tackles, 8.0 quarterback sacks, 14 quarterback hits, and eight tackles for a loss.”