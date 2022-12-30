The Los Angeles Rams released their final injury report on Friday afternoon before their Week 17 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. Earlier in the week, it was announced that Tyler Higbee and Leonard Floyd had been given veteran rest days, but the latest news shines more light and clarity on their practice absences.

Final Rams/Chargers injury report - S Derwin James ruled out pic.twitter.com/5WvpVfTsp2 — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 30, 2022

Tyler Higbee is nursing an elbow injury. Coach Sean McVay announced that the starting tight end had an MRI in the middle of the week to check out his elbow. While further details were not reported, it appears Higbee is still on track to play against the Chargers. Tyler Higbee is coming off his best performance of the season, where he caught nine receptions on 11 targets for 94 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 15 win versus the Denver Broncos.

#StatsToWatchFor



TE @Ty_Higs19 needs 1 catch to reach 300 for his career.



LB @ernestjones53 needs 1 tackle to reach 100 this season.



K @MGtweetymonster needs 3 FGs to reach 100 for his career.



WR @_powellbp4 needs 47 all-purpose yards to reach 1,000 this season.#LARvsLAC pic.twitter.com/t1GmJ6B5Ax — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) December 30, 2022

Tyler Higbee has been notorious for playing through a number of injuries throughout his seven-year career as a Ram. He has battled elbow injuries before in prior seasons, often wearing a protective brace. However, it is unknown as to whether this is the same elbow injury.

#Rams OLB Leonard Floyd (illness) and TE Tyler Higbee (elbow) will be listed as questionable, per Sean McVay. Sounds like both will probably play vs. Chargers — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) December 30, 2022

Leonard Floyd was also a late addition to the injury report. It appears that his veteran rest days were due to a stomach bug. Floyd has not practiced the last three days, but the team is hopeful that he will suit and play Sunday. Last week, Floyd registered two tackles, one sack, one tackles for a loss, and three quarterback hits against Russell Wilson. It was Floyd’s 8th sack in the last nine games after not collecting a single one through the first six games of the 2022 season.

I’m not sure what the reason was for Floyd’s slow start to this season, but since the Bye Week he has really turned it on. pic.twitter.com/8pQ5B69s8H — RambLAng Man (@RambLAngMan) December 30, 2022

In other injury news for the Rams, it appears that Marquise Copeland is set to return for Week 17 after missing the last two games because of a high ankle sprain.

Greg Gaines (shoulder) did not practice on Thursday but was a full participant on Friday. He too, should be active and start on Sunday.

No recent news has been reported about safety Jordan Fuller who has missed the last 11 games because of a hamstring strain setback in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers. Coach McVay and Jordan Fuller met to discuss his return to play status for 2022, but a firm timetable has yet to be announced...