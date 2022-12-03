Random Ramsdom: John Wolford to start, Bryce Perkins could see action

Rams’ Bryce Perkins: Not starting Sunday, but may play (cbssports)

“Coach Sean McVay named John Wolford the Rams’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game versus the Seahawks, but Perkins also has “a chance” play, Stu Jackson of the team’s official site reports.

While L.A.’s nominal No. 1 QB Matthew Stafford (neck) has cleared the concussion protocol, McVay ruled him out for Week 13 action and also noted an appearance from Stafford the rest of the season is uncertain, at best. That leaves Wolford and Perkins as the team’s available signal-callers, and the former will get the nod Sunday. If Perkins sees the field this weekend, though, his scrambling ability may be tapped, as he’s averaged 5.1 YPC on his 17 rushes in three games on the campaign.”

John Wolford will start Sunday, per Sean McVay, and Bryce Perkins will be available as well.

Sounds like Rams could use both. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 2, 2022

John Wolford, not Bryce Perkins, to start for the Rams against the Seahawks (fieldgulls)

“The last time that Wolford played against the Seahawks was in the NFC Wild Card Game of the 2020 NFL season. Wolford left the game in the first quarter with a neck injury before Jared Goff replaced him and helped the Rams beat the Seahawks by a score of 30-20. In Wolford’s lone start this season was a 27-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals; he went 24/36 for 212 yards, an interception, a fumble lost, and a garbage time touchdown with seven seconds left in the game.

But it may not just be Wolford that Seattle sees. Sean McVay and company may mix in Bryce Perkins as well to give Seattle some different looks and keep them on their feet. Perkins started in the Rams loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. He was 13/23 for 100 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while carrying the ball nine times on the ground for 44 yards.”

Matthew Stafford ruled out again by reeling Rams, as Lions’ draft pick soars (mlive)

“Detroit is currently slotted to pick fourth overall because of the Rams’ losing streak, along with its own pick at No. 13. Now L.A. has announced it is shutting down quarterback Matthew Stafford for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald and receiver Cooper Kupp also will not play, giving L.A. long odds of snapping the second-longest losing streak in the league.

Stafford has sat out two of the last three games because of brain injuries. He’s now cleared concussion protocol, according to coach Sean McVay, although the team is still electing to hold him out. At this point, with the Rams falling out of the NFC West race, Stafford’s return this season is “uncertain at best” according to ESPN.

John Wolford will start against Seattle, with Bryce Perkins serving as the backup.”

“Our expectation as a d-line is to have no drop-off”: How Rams defensive line is approaching Aaron Donald being out for Week 13 vs. Seahawks (therams.com)

“THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Like the rib injury in the 2020 divisional round playoff game against the Packers in Green Bay, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald was able to gut through a high ankle sprain sustained in the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Chiefs in Kansas City.

However, that high ankle sprain will sideline Donald for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, leaving big shoes to fill for Los Angeles’ young defensive linemen.

“It’s pretty easy. You just go into it without the best football player of all time and get ready for a team,” Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris jokingly said Thursday. “But no, it is what it is. Aaron Donald’s got some people, he’s been training his whole crew. He’s been developing a bunch of guys that try to mimic some of his movements and do some of the things he can do. So you feel good about getting those guys and then go back them up, and it’s their chance to go prove to their big brother that they can go out there and play and do some of those things. You feel good about that.”

Donald’s absence will mark the first time in his nine-year career – spanning 138 games – that he has missed a game due to injury. He missed the 2017 season opener after reporting on the eve of it, and also missed Week 17 that same year due to Rams head coach Sean McVay electing to rest his starters with playoff positioning secured.

The Rams deploy Donald across the defensive line, and that versatility is part of the reason that he’s an irreplaceable player. Without him, as well as defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson, more will be asked not only of Greg Gaines, but younger defensive linemen like Williams and Marquise Copeland, too.

Copeland has seen consistent time in the defensive line rotation since Week 5, making five starts while playing in all 11 of the Rams’ games so far this season. He’s produced 17 total tackles, one QB hit and one sack.

“Really just playing together,” Copeland said of the ground’s mindset. “He’s still gonna be around, he’s Aaron, he’s gonna be our leader, he’s gonna be in the building giving us pointers and stuff like that and talking to him. But for younger guys stepping up, I think it’s going to be a good opportunity for us. W’re going to play together and believe in each other.”

Rams LB Bobby Wagner Brushing Off Reunion vs. Seahawks (FanNation/si)

“It’s just another game,” Wagner said. “It’s just a game coming up played in our stadium against a team that’s pretty good.”

Of course, Wagner spent 10 years with the Seahawks before being released by the team in March. The move by the franchise was one that Wagner admitted hurt him, but he seems to have moved. However, it’s hard to believe he has no feelings whatsoever about Sunday’s meeting.

“I am a mature man and that happened a long time ago,” Wagner said, via the Orange County Register. “So, I am focused on performing at my best ability against the team that I’m playing this week.

With the addition of Wagner, LA was thought to have added a critical piece toward repeat Super Bowl runs. Instead, the Rams are heading toward an offseason that could see their potential top-five pick land right in the lap of the Detroit Lions after the Matthew Stafford trade.

But regardless of how disappointing the season has been, Wagner is keeping a veteran approach.

“You never really make a game too big or too little,” Wagner said. “You never make like a Monday night game or Tuesday night game bigger or the opponent bigger because then it makes you inconsistent because you’ll get up for one game, but then you won’t get up for the next game. I’m personally just treating this game like it’s a normal game.”

