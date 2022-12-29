NFL picks, Week 17: Which L.A. team shows out at SoFi Stadium, Rams or Chargers?

In one of the most twisted storylines of Week 17, the Los Angeles Chargers are set to play the home team at SoFi Stadium and host their landlords, the Los Angeles Rams. The Chargers enter the game on a bit of a hot streak, winning four of their last five games and punching their ticket to the playoffs last Monday night.

The Rams will likely be the most confident they’ve been since early in the season, winning two out of their last three, including a 51-14 throttling of the hapless Denver Broncos. The Chargers are 6.5-point favorites and I can see why sports betting sites including DraftKings Sportsbook have settled on this number. Their average margin of victory over the last four wins has been 6.75 points. Make no mistake; this is not a “battle for Los Angeles” by any means. The L.A. Chargers will need to win a Super Bowl before that’s even debatable.

The Carolina Panthers will duel with the GOAT and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game with major stakes. Someone has to win the NFC South for the fourth seed in the conference and the winner of this one will go a long way in doing so. It’s basically as close to a playoff game you can get in Week 17. Sure, the eventual NFC South champions will likely lose in the first round, but anything is possible.

Tampa Bay enters the game as 3-point favorites. Carolina has done a surprisingly good job against the spread, protecting the line in 53 percent of their games. They’ve also been decent at home. Unfortunately for them, this game will take place at Raymond James Stadium and the Panthers have only won one game on the road this season.

Make sure to visit Tallysight and win some money in Week 17!