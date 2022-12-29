Cowboys-Titans predictions: Dak Prescott should have no issues with Tennessee

The Dallas Cowboys head to Nissan Stadium to do battle with the slumping Tennessee Titans, who comes out on top?

The Titans are dealing with significant injuries at the worst time of the season. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss the game after undergoing ankle surgery just over a week ago. Derrick Henry is considered doubtful with a hip injury, though he was able to practice in a limited capacity on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Insert rookie quarterback Malik Willis and running back Hassan Haskins for the Titans.

Dallas enters the game as 12.5-point favorites, the second largest spread of the week according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Their star studded defense, which allows 20.2 points per game (ranked 6th in the NFL) should have no problem containing Tennessee’s offense, featuring a second string backfield. The Titans’ implied score based on the large spread and laughable 39.5-point over/under sits right around 14 points. That seems like a fair number tonight.

Both teams have done a decent job covering the spread this season, combining to go 17-12-1 in that department. Dallas has hit the over in 53 percent of their games while the Titans hit the over just 33 percent of the time. The offense has been a low scoring unit all season, averaging just 17.9 points per game, which has dropped to an abysmal 15.2 over the course of their five-game losing streak. Look for Dallas to make that streak stretch to six.

Final Score: Cowboys 22-10

