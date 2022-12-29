Random Ramsdom: Rams cheerleaders give young cancer patient “best day of her life”

Rams cheerleaders help cancer patient’s dream come true (VIDEO)
Los Angeles news networks recently documented the story of eight-year-old Delilah Loya, a cancer patient living in Bakersfield and receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. With dreams of becoming a cheerleader, Delilah’s vision was realized with the help of both the Rams and influencer Isaiah Garza. The Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders thus had a special guest for their Dec. 4 showing during the Seattle Seahawks’ visit, as Delilah took to the SoFi Stadium turf with her fellow dancers. She was granted her own game-day locker and a customized Rams cheerleader uniform.
“This is the best day of my life, “ Delilah told KTLA. “I’m going to beat cancer because I’m really strong. This is a dream come true ... I got to show my pom poms and they picked me up, it was so cool and so exciting,”
To help support eight-year-old Rams fan Delilah Love’s battle against cancer, you can donate to her GoFundMe page here.
Jerry Jeudy vs. the Rams
Jerry Jeudy clips vs. the Los Angeles Rams pic.twitter.com/8sfSYvEHqj— Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) December 28, 2022
Rapper Stix Receives Los Angeles Rams Inspire Change Changemaker Award
The Los Angeles Rams have announced BRANDON “STIX” SALAAM-BAILEY, the founder of the Thinkwatts Foundation, as their recipient of the inaugural 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker Award. The league’s newly established award recognizes individuals who are making a difference in their communities through social justice work, either individually or as part of a nonprofit organization, across each of the NFL’s 32 club markets. On Sunday, Stix was surprised with the award during an on-field recognition at the Rams Week 16 Inspire Change game against the Denver Broncos.
Celebrity Rams fans come out to SoFi Stadium to celebrate victory
A holiday party at the #RamsHouse!— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 29, 2022
Check out our Week 16 celebs.
NFL changes Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi suspensions into fines
On Sunday, after the matchup that ended in an embarrassing 14-51 loss for Denver, Gregory appeared to swing and hit Aboulshi in the helmet. The Rams guard then appeared to strike the Broncos linebacker.
Both players received letters from the league on Monday, which stated in part, “As you were walking toward a group of teammates, coaches, and media, you both stopped and swung at each other’s head and/or neck.”
PFF: Mike Renner no longer thinks Aaron Donald is best DT in NFL
“Aaron Donald’s reign as the best defensive tackle in the league is over,” he said. “(Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman) Chris Jones has taken that over.”
Jones has certainly staked his claim as one of the league’s best interior defenders. Already in his seventh season with the Chiefs, the four-time Pro Bowler is on pace for career-high numbers this season. His 12 sacks this season is tied for the seventh-most in the league, a total he’s looking to increase in the final two weeks of the regular season as Kansas City aims for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
