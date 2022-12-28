Week 17 QB Power Rankings: Where will Derek Carr play next season?

The Las Vegas Raiders look to be moving away from Derek Carr this offseason. The Raiders announced on Wednesday that they will be benching Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Making this move without being mathematically eliminated from the postseason almost all but guarantees that the Raiders will be moving on from Carr. By cutting Carr, the Raiders can save $29M in cap space this offseason.

This means Carr will likely be playing for another team in 2023. Say what you want about Carr, but it’s not very often a top-15 quarterback just over the age of 30 hits the free agent market. There will be plenty of teams that call Carr this offseason.

One team that makes a lot of sense is the New York Jets. The Jets are a team with a good offensive line, very good defense, and good weapons. All they need is a quarterback and Carr could be that for them. The Indianapolis Colts are another team that could make sense. However, after going the veteran route the last two offseason, they may look for a rookie in the draft.

There will also likely be other teams such as potentially the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders that could be interested. At just 31 years old, plenty of teams will be interested. Where Carr ends up will certainly be something to watch this offseason. It could also benefit the Rams as it’s one less team for Baker Mayfield.

Let’s get into this weeks quarterback rankings!

Tier 1

1. Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs (Last Week: 1)

With just two weeks left to play, Mahomes is the clear favorite to win the MVP. While some will mention Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts, Mahomes has very clearly been the best quarterback in the NFL this season.

2. Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles (Last Week: 2)

Hurts didn’t play last week against the Cowboys. While it was the defense that gave up 40 points, Saturday also showed what Hurts adds to the Eagles offense. Hurts was playing well before his shoulder injury. We’ll see how he performs when he returns.

3. Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills (Last Week: 4)

I’ve talked about it for a couple of weeks now, but Allen’s decision making is going to end up costing the Bills when it matters in the postseason. He threw two interceptions against the Bears and had another that should have been.

4. Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals (Last Week: 3)

Burrow allowed the Patriots back into the game last week with two interceptions. However, at the end of the day, he finished with 375 yards and three touchdowns. Burrow and the Bengals are going to be dangerous in the postseason.

5. Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars (Last Week: 6)

The Jaguars seem to have found their franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. The consistency that he’s lacked is finally starting to come together. Sometimes it pays off to be patient and that’s certainly been the case with Lawrence.

Trevor Lawrence boasts the highest passer-rating increase (24.1 points) from Year 1 to Year 2 of any QB in league history, per @NFLResearch. #Jaguars — Marc Sessler (@MarcSessler) December 28, 2022

6. Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins (Last Week: 5)

The Dolphins need Tua to play better. Against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas, he threw away the game in the second half. Much like Jared Goff at the end of 2018, teams are starting to figure Tua out and take away his first option. The Dolphins with Tua can be dangerous, but they can’t have him turning the ball over.

7. Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 9)

Prescott had an extremely impressive performance against the Eagles on Saturday. While it started with an interception, it ended with nearly 350 yards and three touchdowns. His throw on 3rd-and-30 was one of the best of the season.

This 3rd and 30 conversion is one of the most incredible plays of Dak Prescott's career.



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/XrRTufeCiV — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 25, 2022

8. Jared Goff - Detroit Lions (Last Week: 8)

The Lions were due for a letdown and that indeed happened against the Panthers. They’ll be on the outside looking in over the last two weeks when it comes to the final playoff spot. If Goff can play like he has over the past two months, they’ll certainly have a shot.

Jared Goff ranks over the last 5 weeks



Rank

Interceptions 0 1st

Pass TD 11 t-4th

Pass Yards 1,517 3rd

Pass Rating 107.3 3rd pic.twitter.com/rvE6GNhSqw — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 28, 2022

Tier 2

9. Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers (Last Week: 10)

Herbert didn’t have his best game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts. However, the Chargers have won three in a row and a lot of that has to do with Herbert. Week after week he shows off how talented he is. This is going to be a dangerous team going into the postseason.

Justin Herbert couldn’t have handed this ball off to Keenan more accurately. My god what a throw pic.twitter.com/OwBFRzS5sf — Sam Erman (@FFBallAllDay) December 27, 2022

10. Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks (Last Week: 8)

Since the beginning of the season, Smith has cooled off significantly. He threw another bad red zone interception against the Chiefs that cost the Seahawks offense. With a top-five pick it’s going to be interesting what Seattle does with Smith and if they draft a rookie. Seattle has now lost three straight and have won just one of their last six games.

Update of Geno Smith in 2022



---Weeks 1-5---

No. 1 PFF grade, No. 5 EPA/play (out of 35 QBs)



--Weeks 6-16---

No. 21 PFF grade, No. 22 EPA/play (out of 38 QBs) https://t.co/PEQNJaVSAt — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) December 26, 2022

11. Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers (Last Week: 11)

One of two things are going to happen at the end of the season. The 49ers are going to win the Super Bowl and Purdy’s story will be something that’s only written in movies. The alternative is that they lose in the playoffs because their limited at the quarterback position. The answer to that question isn’t something we’ll know until the postseason.

49ers Brock Purdy continues to show that he has an elusive ability to his game



Here he makes one of the most athletically gifted edge defenders miss while he's slipping and almost completes the play to Aiyuk pic.twitter.com/8Ca13cWhFq — Brad (@Graham_SFN) December 27, 2022

12. Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings (Last Week: 13)

It’s hard to know what to think about Kirk Cousins and the Vikings. In one sense, they are 12-3 and Cousins leads the NFL in fourth quarter comebacks this season. In another sense, because of that, they are simply a hard team to buy into. We’ll see what this team does when it matters.

A frequent sighting this season: Kirk Cousins throwing a dot right before getting tackled into the Earth's core. pic.twitter.com/4QXuxNE0sk — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) December 27, 2022

13. Sam Darnold - Carolina Panthers (Last Week: 18)

Darnold might be starting to figure it out a little bit. He somehow survived Adam Gase in New York with the Jets and Matt Rhule through the first part of this season. With Steve Wilkes, he’s now playing like a starting NFL quarterback. Darnold hasn’t turned the ball over in four straight games which is the longest stretch of his career.

14. Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers (Last Week: 16)

The NFL better not let the Packers into the playoffs because nobody will want to play them. This is a team that is capable of running the table and making the postseason. Rodgers is starting to trust his young wide receivers more and you’re seeing the result.

Aaron Rodgers is a freak pic.twitter.com/XnDS3ir3iu — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) December 27, 2022

15. Daniel Jones - New York Giants (Last Week:16)

Jones played well against the Vikings, but the Giants are missing a quarterback that can do a little more and get them over the hump in some of these tight games. It’s been the case all year, but the Giants will have a decision to make this offseason when it comes to Jones.

16. Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last Week: 14)

There was a point on Sunday Night where Brady was getting outplayed by Trace McSorely. The Buccaneers are limping into the playoffs, but it doesn’t seem like they’ll get very far once they make it.

Tier 3

17. Mike White - New York Jets (Last Week: NR)

18. Andy Dalton - New Orleans Saints (Last Week: 19)

19. Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh Steelers (Last Week: 23)

20. Baker Mayfield - Los Angeles Rams (Last Week: 22)

21. Justin Fields - Chicago Bears (Last Week: 21)

22. Mac Jones - New England Patriots (Last Week: 20)

23: Tyler Huntley - Baltimore Ravens (Last Week: NR)

24. Russell Wilson - Denver Broncos (Last Week: 22)

Baker Mayfield played extremely well for the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas. He threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers. Mayfield bounced back from a poor performance against the Packers and is playing himself into a contract next year with another team.

Tier 4

25. Colt McCoy - Arizona Cardinals (Last Week: 29)

26. Carson Wentz - Washington Commanders (Last Week: NR)

27. Desmond Ridder - Atlanta Falcons (Last Week: 32)

28: Deshaun Watson - Cleveland Browns (Last Week: 27)

29. Davis Mills - Houston Texans (Last Week: 31)

30. Nick Foles - Indianapolis Colts (Last Week: NR)

31. Malik Willis - Tennessee Titans (Last Week: NR)

32. Jarrett Stidham - Las Vegas Raiders (Last Week: NR)

The Commanders are going back to Carson Wentz after he nearly led a comeback against the 49ers. Sitting at 7-7-1, we’ll see if Wentz can push Washington into a playoff spot. Wentz finds himself in a very similar position as last season with the Colts.