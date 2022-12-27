Two weeks remain for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 NFL season. L.A. has been humbled by the journey of being a defending Super Bowl champion. A six-game losing streak in the middle of the season became the rock-bottom moment for Sean McVay’s tenure as head coach of the Rams. However, the leadership and commitment of veteran players like Bobby Wagner have kept the team fighting and playing their best football as the season nears its end. After a Christmas Day win, the Rams are trending up again. Find out where the franchise ranks in the latest power rankings...

Week 17 Power Rankings

The decision to not play Jalen Hurts against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve was purely a strategy move. Not for the health of Hurts, but so that the Cowboys would not have an opportunity to scheme against Jalen Hurts for a potential third time in the divisional round if both teams make it there. I think the move will backfire against Philadelphia in the long run. Dallas has confidence now that they can beat Philadelphia and momentum is a dangerous thing. I’ll keep the Eagles in the No. 1 spot for now, but their spot is on thin ice...

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is expected to push to play next week if the team losses today to the #Cowboys, per @JayGlazer



If Philly wins, he'll probably rest another week. pic.twitter.com/3g8dLQqsFW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 24, 2022

Result: Loss 40-34 @ Cowboys

2. Kansas City Chiefs (Change: N/A)

The Chiefs have not looked their dominant self in recent weeks with sloppy wins against the Broncos, Texans, and Seahawks. Travis Kelce has gone without a touchdown score in the last month, perhaps that is why. But keep an eye on Jerrick McKinnon who has been a sparkplug, scoring six touchdowns in the last four games.

JERRICK MCKINNON THE FANTASY FOOTBALL BEAST pic.twitter.com/cHYyLx0rHk — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliTSP) December 24, 2022

Result: Won 24-10 vs. Seahawks

3. Cincinnati Bengals (Change: N/A)

The Bengals have an outside shot at the AFC’s No. 1 seed if they can win out and the Chiefs lose to the Broncos or Raiders. Burrow has thrown 34 touchdowns (2nd in the league), tying his career-best from last year.

Since the Bengals 2-3 start Joe Burrow has been the best player in the NFL:



9-1 W-L

2,944 pass yds (2nd in NFL)

25 pass TD (1st in NFL)

71.0 comp% (2nd in NFL)

108.7 pass rating (2nd in NFL) pic.twitter.com/Vlhc07QOkE — Hard Rock Sportsbook (@HardRockSB) December 27, 2022

Result: Won 22-18 @ Patriots

4. San Francisco 49ers (Change: N/A)

San Francisco is the hottest team in the NFL with an eight-game winning streak. Kyle Shanahan’s offense has turned Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy into system quarterbacks. The league has yet to slow down their rushing attack and play action game.

"Brock Purdy's confidence is soaring right now because Kyle Shanahan's giving him great opportunities, putting him in good situations where he can make pretty simple throws and let the playmakers do the rest."



—@dannykanell on the @49ers QB pic.twitter.com/kiHpRN8FFQ — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 27, 2022

Result: Won 37-20 vs. Commanders

5. Buffalo Bills (Change: N/A)

I believe Buffalo’s best chance at a Super Bowl run is relying on the combination of Devin Singletary and James Cook and not on the arm of Josh Allen. Josh Allen has 15 turnovers in 15 games. Matthew Stafford received a lot of criticism for his propensity to turn the ball over in 2021, where is the same criticism for Josh Allen in 2022?

Josh Allen since beating KC in Wk 6 (w/ NFL rank):

Rank

Pass Rtg: 85.5 | 26th

Turnovers: 12 | Most

Comp %: 60.6 | 30th

Yds/Pass: 6.9 | 21st

Pass YPG: 227.7 | 12th

Pass TD: 15 | t-8th



"Once again the Bills won, despite their QB play."—@getnickwright pic.twitter.com/6FoM6ntdUE — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 27, 2022

Result: Won 35-13 @ Bears

6. Dallas Cowboys (Change: N/A)

Result: Won 40-34 vs. Eagles

7. Minnesota Vikings (Change: N/A)

Result: Won 27-24 vs. Giants

8. Baltimore Ravens (Change: +1)

Result: Won 17-9 vs. Falcons

9. Los Angeles Chargers (Change: +7)

Justin Herbert has had a down season with just 21 touchdowns, but the Chargers could be a wild card challenge for a division winner.

NFL Most Passing Yards - 1st 3 Seasons (Super Bowl Era)



Justin Herbert 13,604

Andrew Luck 12,957

Peyton Manning 12,287

Jameis Winston 11,636

Joe Burrow 11,559

Kyler Murray 11,480

Dan Marino 11,431

Andy Dalton 11,360

Cam Newton 11,299

Ryan Tannehill 11,252#BoltUp — NFL Analytics & Stats (@gofbanalytics) December 27, 2022

Result: Won 20-3 @ Colts

10. Miami Dolphins (Change: -2)

Result: Loss 26-20 vs. Packers

11. Green Bay Packers (Change: +3)

Result: Won 26-20 @ Dolphins

12. Jacksonville Jaguars (Change: +5)

With the crash and burn of Mike Vrabel’s Titans, the Jaguars control their own destiny. Trevor Lawrence has a 24:7 touchdown to interception ratio and the offensive line is keeping him upright with just 25 sacks surrendered. Jacksonville will be a team to watch this offseason.

#TrevorLawrence is playing at a level right now that the #NFL has never seen before on a team the caliber of the 2022 #Jaguars.



Per-game average over the last 7 multiplied by a full 17-game season:



108.2 PR

(69.7%)

5,100 total yards

39 total TDs

2 INTs



He’s exceeding the hype. pic.twitter.com/cWUymV6tBS — Ryan Michael (@theryanmichael) December 24, 2022

Result: Won 19-3 @ Jets

13. Detroit Lions (Change: -3)

Result: Loss 37-23 @ Panthers

14. New York Giants (Change: -1)

Result: Loss 27-24 @ Vikings

15. New York Jets (Change: -4)

Result: Loss 19-3 vs. Jaguars

16. Tennessee Titans (Change: -4)

Result: Loss 19-14 vs. Texans

17. Washington Commanders (Change: -2)

Result: Loss 37-20 @ 49ers

18. New Orleans Saints (Change: +3)

Result: Won 17-10 @ Browns

19. Carolina Panthers (Change: +5)

Result: Won 37-23 vs. Lions

20. Seattle Seahawks (Change: -2)

Result: Loss 24-10 @ Chiefs

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Change: -1)

Result: Won 19-16 (OT) @ Cardinals

22. New England Patriots (Change: -3)

Result: Loss 22-18 vs. Bengals

23. Los Angeles Rams (Change: +2)

Not long ago this year, the Rams were the laughing stock of the NFL for offenses. Now, Sean McVay has managed to win two games in December with the likes of Ty Nsekhe, Matt Skura, Coleman Shelton, Oday Aboushi, and Rob Havenstein as his starting offensive line. In Week 16, the group of castoffs surrendered zero sacks, only allowed one QB pressure, and helped pave the way for 44 points against the Broncos third-best scoring defense. If Coach McVay and Les Snead can set aside their egos and truly address the offensive line like Kansas City did after 2020 and Cincinnati did this past offseason than the Rams will return to their prominent ways.

Sean McVay has somehow created an offense who's QB efficiency is almost wholly tied to the quality of his offensive line. It's honestly kind of astounding. pic.twitter.com/3Kfvw2b3vk — PissFlavoredPopsicle (@FlavoredPiss) December 14, 2022

Result: Won 51-17 vs. Broncos

24. Cleveland Browns (Change: -2)

Result: Loss 17-10 vs. Saints

25. Pittsburgh Steelers (Change: +3)

Result: Won 13-10 vs. Raiders

26. Atlanta Falcons (Change: -3)

Result: Loss 17-9 @ Ravens

27. Arizona Cardinals (Change: -1)

Result: Loss 19-16 (OT) vs. Buccaneers

28. Las Vegas Raiders (Change: -1)

Result: Loss 13-10 @ Steelers

29. Chicago Bears (Change: N/A)

Result: Loss 35-13 vs. Bills

30. Houston Texans (Change: +2)

Result: Won 19-14 @ Titans

31. Indianapolis Colts (Change: N/A)

Result: Loss 20-3 vs. Chargers

32. Denver Broncos (Change: -2)

Result: Loss 51-17 @ Rams