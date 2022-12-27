Random Ramsdom: What Baker Mayfield has to say about the Rams

Rams QB Baker Mayfield Details Why LA is ‘An Efficient Place’ (SportsIllustrated)

“Despite the Broncos’ offensive struggles this season, their defense has remained elite.

But due to the efficiency that the Rams organization has, per Mayfield, the newly-adjusted quarterback was able to post one of the most efficient and best games of his career in the win.

“Everybody on the sidelines is always communicating,” Mayfield said. “It’s an efficient place.”

Mayfield went 24 of 28 passing for two touchdowns and no interceptions. The 85.7 completion percentage was the second-highest of his career, as he looked unfazed against a Broncos secondary that is averaging the sixth-fewest passing yards per game this season (196.9).”

Cam Akers’ resurgence echoes Rams’ late-season improvements (APNews)

“Two months after Cam Akers’ NFL prospects looked pretty bleak, the running back has played his way back into a promising future with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams themselves are also rebounding solidly from a midseason slump that ruined their Super Bowl title defense, yet hasn’t dimmed Sean McVay’s optimism about their future.

Akers’ 118-yard, three-touchdown rushing performance in the Rams’ 51-14 thrashing of the Denver Broncos on Christmas was the the final step in the third-year ball carrier’s redemption arc. His midseason dispute with the Rams’ coaching staff led to a three-week banishment from their training complex while the team tried and failed to find anybody willing to make a reasonable trade offer.”

#Broncos DE Randy Gregory and #Rams G Oday Aboushi got into it after today's game and exchanged punches.



Top-left corner is where it all starts.



( @MichaelCBS4)pic.twitter.com/kF0bGp9Juz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 26, 2022

Sean McVay reacts to Sunday’s Christmas Day win & highlights the best player performances from the game | The Coach McVay Show Ep. 27 (TheRams.com)

“Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay reacts to Sunday’s big Christmas Day win against the Denver Broncos as he breaks down all the great performances from the game. Also, Coach reflects on how the team has handled a season filled with adversity.”

NFL suspends Broncos’ Randy Gregory, Rams’ Oday Aboushi for postgame altercation after Christmas Day game (CBSSports)

“The NFL announced Monday that Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi have been suspended one game without pay for their roles in a postgame fight after Sunday’s game. The altercation occurred as players met to exchange handshakes after the Rams’ 51-14 win at SoFi Stadium. Both players can appeal and Gregory has announced he will be appealing.”

With yesterday’s performance the #Rams passed the #Patriots for the most 50+ point games all-time with 16. No one in NFL history has more games scoring 50+ than the Rams. pic.twitter.com/Y4MfI2J92f — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) December 26, 2022

Another December to remember for LA Rams TE Tyler Higbee? (RamblinFan)

“It’s difficult not to compare the 2022 and 2019 seasons. After all, in both years, the Rams suffered multiple injuries to offensive linemen. In both seasons, the Rams struggled with turnovers and seemed to be unable to run with the football. And in both seasons, the Rams were unable to earn a playoff berth. Perhaps the most glaring similarity between both seasons is the fact that the Rams were coming off a Super Bowl season.

Newly arrived quarterback Baker Mayfield has led the Rams to two wins in just three games, and thanks to a very opportunistic defense, the team scored its highest total in 2022 against a very staunch Denver Broncos defense. In doing so, he has formed almost instant chemistry with the Rams’ veteran tight end, Tyler Higbee, who fell short of his first 100-yard game this season by six yards.”

Cobie Durant is proving Rams should’ve given him a chance much sooner (RamsWire)

“It wasn’t until Week 13 that he got another shot, playing 40% of the defensive snaps against the Seahawks. Then he played 62% the following week, 65% in the next game and finally a season-high 76% on Sunday against the Broncos.

And he’s continued to get better as the season has gone on, putting together a career-best performance against Denver with two picks that he returned for a total of 100 yards – including an 85-yard pick-six to cap off a 51-point day by the Rams.

Both of his interceptions were impressive plays, the first being a leaping grab over the middle and the second being an excellent read on the quarterback, jumping in front of the pass for the pick.”