It could be the most pivotal Rams draft of the last seven years

Share All sharing options for: Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft: Everything you need to know

The Los Angeles Rams do not own their own 2023 first round draft pick, but general manager Les Snead is in position to have his highest selection since at least selecting Gerald Everett in 2017, if not trading up to number one in 2016 for Jared Goff.

The second round of the 2023 NFL Draft will be a pivotal day for the Rams on April 28, 2023...assuming that Snead doesn’t trade out of it. Or trade up into the first round and make a day one pick for the first time in seven years.

What will the Rams do, what can they do, and what does the franchise need more than anything else?

There really is no wrong answer, as the L.A. Rams could justifiably do anything from turning their attentions back to the trenches for help on the offensive and defensive line to picking a quarterback for the future to making a trade for another veteran and attempting to “run it back” again, treating 2022 like a mulligan that never happened.

Everything that could happen, the 2023 NFL Mock drafts, the prospect previews can all be found in one hub here at Turf Show Times.