Chargers-Colts MNF: Have Bolts surpassed Rams as L.A.’s brightest future?

In Brandon Staley’s first season as Chargers head coach following his one-year stint as the Rams defensive coordinator, the Bolts fell shy of postseason expectations with some question in-game decisions from the first-time head coach. And the Rams won the Super Bowl in SoFi Stadium.

Now a year later, the 5-10 Rams will miss the playoffs and the Chargers are practically one formality away from clinching a berth to the postseason with two weeks left, the first of the last two games coming against Sean McVay on Sunday.

Which L.A. organization can boast a better future right now? The Rams or Chargers?

Though the Chargers are 8-6 and only a win over the Colts away from being 9-6, Staley has yet to prove anything beyond December. With Justin Herbert at quarterback and a defense that features Derwin James and Khalil Mack, has Staley been good enough? The Chargers rank 26th in points allowed, 21st in yards allowed, and 31st in yards per carry allowed.

And an offense with Herbert, Austin Ekeler, and Mike Williams has been inconsistent; the Chargers haven’t scored 30 points since a game against the Browns in Week 5.

The Chargers did lose star left tackle Rashawn Slater early in the season and number one receiver Keenan Allen has been out for half of the season. Since returning, Allen has caught 36 passes for 409 yards in five games. A full season pace of 122 catches and 1,391 yards. Joey Bosa has been out since Week 4. J.C. Jackson went on injured reserve in Week 6.

Staley hasn’t been working with a full boat and he’s in a division with the best team in the NFL.

As for the Rams, McVay won the Super Bowl last season. The team hopes to get back all their stars in 2023 and a weaker-than-usual NFC could be ripe for the taking again if Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald all return and are their usual selves.

Talk about Chargers-Colts right here and whether you think Staley’s team is in better shape than McVay’s team.