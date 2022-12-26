NFL suspends Rams guard following postgame fight with Randy Gregory

The NFL is suspending L.A. Rams guard Oday Aboushi and Denver Broncos edge rusher Randy Gregory for one game following their Christmas Day fight after Sunday’s game. Aboushi joined the Rams in Week 3, only the beginning of Sean McVay’s injury woes, and he has started four games this season, including two more games with extensive action.

The Rams will once again have to go to the well for offensive line help in Week 17 against the L.A. Chargers, Aboushi’s former team.

NFL announced that Denver’s Randy Gregory and LA’s Oday Aboushi each has been suspended without pay for one game for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules following Sunday’s Broncos-Rams game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2022

Aboushi started in losses to the 49ers, Saints, and Chiefs this season, as well as Sunday’s 51-14 victory over the Denver Broncos. He made extensive appearances and played nearly every snap in a win over the Carolina Panthers and a loss to the Green Bay Packers. He has appeared on special teams in each of the last 13 games. Aboushi was on the Chargers last season, following stints with the Jets, Texans, Seahawks, Cardinals, and Lions.