Colts-Chargers: L.A. has a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a win tonight

The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Indianapolis Colts tonight on Monday Night Football to wrap up an exciting Week 16 slate of holiday football.

L.A. is rounding into form on the defensive side of the football over the last couple of games. According to NFL.com, the Chargers defense (which features stars like Kahlil Mack, Joey Bosa, and Derwin James) has allowed 25.8 points per game and 371.7 yards per game through their first 12 contests, but lowered those numbers to just 15.5 points and 251.5 total yards in consecutive victories over the playoff hopeful Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.

That bodes poorly for the downtrodden Colts, led by interim head coach Jeff Saturday and quarterback Nick Foles, Indy’s third starting quarterback this season. Fresh off allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and officially begin eliminated from playoff contention after the Jacksonville Jaguars 19-3 Thursday night victory over the New York Jets, Indianapolis has nothing left to play for while the Chargers can punch their ticket to the postseason with a victory tonight.

DraftKings Sportsbook is expecting a relatively close game, crowning the Chargers as 3.5-point favorites, while still expecting moderate scoring between the teams with a 45-point over/under. Based on the over/under and the spread, the Colts applied score puts them right around 21 points. I don’t see that happening tonight, especially without their best player running back Jonathan Taylor.

Final Score: Chargers 27-14