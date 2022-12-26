Random Ramsdom: NFL changes gametime for McVay-Staley reunion

NFL Flexes Steelers-Ravens, Rams-Chargers Week 17 Games (fannation/si)

“A battle of AFC North foes pitting the visiting Steelers against the Ravens has been moved to the primetime 8:20 p.m. ET time slot on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Sunday. The contest will be replaced by the originally scheduled SNF matchup between the Rams (4–10) and Chargers, which will now kick off on CBS at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Ravens (10–5) are the only team out of the four that have clinched a playoff spot after earning a wild card berth with a 17–9 home win over the Falcons on Saturday. Baltimore has won three of its last four, including a 16–14 Week 14 victory against Pittsburgh, despite losing Lamar Jackson (knee) early in a Week 13 win versus Denver.

The Steelers (7–8) and Chargers (8–6) both remain in the playoff race entering the final two weeks of the season, though the margin of error will be slim for both clubs. Pittsburgh keeps its hopes alive with a 13–10 comeback win against Las Vegas on Saturday night, while L.A.—the AFC’s current No. 6 seed—can clinch a playoff spot with a win Monday night.”

Broncos’ Randy Gregory, Rams’ Oday Aboushi Exchange Blows in Postgame Altercation (bleacherreport)

“Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive guard Oday Aboushi had a on-field postgame altercation right after L.A.’s 51-14 home win on Sunday.

Michael Spencer of CBS News Colorado provided video. The pair is initially seen exchanging words on the top-left corner of the screen before Gregory takes a swing at Aboushi. The guard then fired back with a shot of his own before they were separated.”

Broncos get blown out by Rams; Russell Wilson throws 3 INTs (espn.com)

“INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams (5-10) nabbed one of their easiest wins of the season on Christmas Day, as Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (4-11) suffered an embarrassing 51-14 loss on the road.

Wilson was sacked six times and threw three interceptions in the game, finding the end zone just once on a fourth-quarter touchdown throw to tight end Greg Dulcich.

Rams running back Cam Akers scored three touchdowns to highlight a breakout day from him and the rest of L.A.’s offense.”

Sean McVay’s Baker Mayfield take will hype up Rams fans (clutchpoints)

“Mayfield led the Rams once again as they destroyed Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos during their Christmas Day showdown. The former Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers QB completed 24 of his 28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns with no interception, allowing LA to win 51-14.

After the game, McVay was asked if Mayfield is living up to the expectations they have on him, and he responded, “Probably better.”

There were doubts about Baker Mayfield’s ability to lead a team after his struggles with the Panthers, a forgettable stint that led to him being cut by the franchise. However ever since he joined the Rams and suit up in Week 14, he has been playing some really solid football.

With his two-touchdown performance on Sunday, he now has four touchdowns with the team and a 2-1 win-loss record to show alongside it. He has also thrown just one interception, which is definitely a good development after he was intercepted six times in seven games with the Panthers this 2022.

With Matthew Stafford expected to return from his injury next season, it’s likely that Mayfield is signing elsewhere in the offseason. However, he has certainly given Rams fans something to smile about amid a rather disastrous season.”

NFL Week 16 Fantasy Football Recap: Immediate takeaways from Saturday’s games (pff)

“• Carolina Panthers dominate the run game: Carolina, facing a once-hot Detroit Lions run defense, got 100-yard performances from D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard in the first half alone.

• T.J. Hockenson scores twice: Hockenson became the first tight end with 13 receptions in a game this season and helped fantasy managers further with two scores.

• Career day for James Cook: The Buffalo Bills rookie running back set a new career high in rushing yards while also scoring his second rushing touchdown. This helped the Bills to victory in one of the coldest games of the week.

PFF’s fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2022.”

NFL Week 16 grades: Packers earn ‘B+’ for upset win over Dolphins; Broncos fail in blowout loss to Rams (cbssports)

“F

Broncos

Honestly, the less said about this performance, the better. Russell Wilson was an epic disaster, as he has been for much of the year. The defense had its worst game of the season against an opponent missing nearly all of its top contributors. It doesn’t get worse than the effort the Broncos put on the field this week.

A+

Rams

They dominated the game from start to finish. They moved the ball at will both on the ground and through the air. They prevented the Broncos offense from doing anything of note other than turning the ball over, until the result was no longer in doubt.”